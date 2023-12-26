Despite a rather impressive start to the Premier League, the recent losses disappointed Tottenham fans. But, still in the top 5 standings in the Premier League and with a complete half of a season to go, momentum is with the Angeball.

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

Back in Form with a Win

The win against Newcastle was a halt for the side after the loss against West Ham. It wasn’t very reassuring to see Tottenham lose as the fans at the Manchester City game saw an epic 3-3 draw. Those who had tickets from trusted sellers were surly entertained, and to see Tottenham come up this strong against City was a sense of accomplishment for the Spurs.

But soon after the win came the disappointing 2-1 loss that brought out a reality check.

However, the win against Newcastle signified that the side is back to winning ways and showed that the learnings and the curve continue to rise despite the minor hiccups.

The Newcastle game was a whirlwind of action and fast-paced football that kept the fans on the edge of their seats with tickets from trusted sellers. It was a clear exhibition of high-speed Angeball at its peak. It was a fantastic football display for any football fan.

At the end of the day, Son-Heung-mins’ side emerged victorious, with the Koreans leading from the forefront.

Son’s brilliance was evident in both attack and defense. He showed relentless energy going forward, teaming up with Richarlison and showing determination in defense. His efforts were essential to break down the Newcastle attack to counterattacking plays.

Once known as the ‘Harry Kane team,’ the Spurs are finally taking shape to belong to Son and are playing together in sync.

For Son, his impact was visible throughout the match. His speed repeatedly troubled Kieran Trippier, who’s had a remarkable season at the back. This attacking effort brought both Tottenham goals before halftime.

To the dismay of the Newcastle fans with tickets from the trusted marketplace, Trippier failed to get his act together before Son, which eventually paved the way for a 4-1 win for the Spurs.

Alongside Son, Tottenham’s entire squad put in an overwhelming performance in the attack. Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, and Dejan Kulusevski contributed significantly to the team’s impressive performance.

Despite Newcastle having opportunities, the Spurs’ kamikaze high defensive style brought in a level of vulnerability that led to the side bottling the valuable chances.

The St. James Park team missed chances that could’ve changed the game’s dynamics, opening the door for the Spurs attack to capitalize.

It was sluggish from Newcastle—their players were slow to react, lacking the sharpness they needed to counter Tottenham’s attacking pace. Away games have always troubled Newcastle, and this was no different.

Eddie Howe’s selection consistency, fatigue, and away performance have become growing concerns for Newcastle as they look to build on the Premier League success from last season.

The Champions League loss adds insult to injury as Newcastle finished last in their group. Despite the win against PSG on the opening match-day, the side has struggled to keep up with European football.

They become the only other Premier League side, Manchester United, to finish at the bottom of a group in the Champions League.

Despite their struggles, Ange Postecoglou, speaking about Tottenham’s performance, acknowledged Son’s excellence and leadership, emphasizing the importance of impactful leaders.

Spurs Need Transfers – Manager Fires Out a Message

Ange Postecoglou has sent a red notice to the management on the urgent need for reinforcements, especially in defense, as the January transfer window is nearing.

Ever since the former Celtics chief took on the reigns of the Spurs, there have been several injuries, with the need to prioritize squad depth across multiple positions.

The early days of the season saw James Maddison and Son Heung-min carrying minor injuries. In the meantime, players such as Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon had to be away with more serious injuries.

The team’s injury list grew further when Micky van de Ven and Maddison suffered setbacks likely to sideline them until 2024. Rodrigo Bentancur has also suffered an ankle injury, casting doubt on his return until February.

January will be a challenging period for Spurs with the absence of Son, Yves Bissouma, and Pape Matar Sarr due to their participation in the AFCON and Asia Cup. For Son, the Asia Cup will be an important tournament that will be played in Qatar starting on the 12th of January.

Expect Son to be missing in the team sheet from the start of the new year as he will join up with his national team to train.

If Spurs doesn’t have the proper squad depth to sustain this period, this opens a severe concern amongst the fans with tickets from trusted sellers.

While the midfield faces notable gaps due to player absences, the primary worry for Postecoglou remains centered around reinforcing the team’s defense, especially at center-back.

While acknowledging Ben Davies’s efforts in playing center-back, Postecoglou highlighted the importance of players with exceptional attributes tailored for the position.

While Davies’ has done justice to the position, the team is still vulnerable due to lack of depth.

The current injury concerns at center-back are expected to persist for a while, with Eric Dier likely to return from a groin problem by January.

One of the consolations is that Micky van de Ven’s recovering from a hamstring has been brought forward, and he will return in January.

Giovani Lo Celso Leaving?

Giovani Lo Celso is eyeing a move to Napoli in January, putting the Spurs in a tight stop.

This season was a revival season for Lo Celso, where the player excelled under the new manager, establishing himself as a key player. But, with competition from James Maddison and Rodrigo Betancur, Lo Celso might be ignored.

Lo Celso has found opportunities due to injuries, but with the impending return of key players, his playing time might reduce, prompting him to look for options in Europe.

Napoli is a potential destination, with the Serie A side considered an ideal place. Barcelona is also searching for his services, but their financial situation might be confusing.