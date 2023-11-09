Charity’s Christmas Workshop to raise funds for children’s hospital

SCOTS youngsters will have the chance to feel the festive cheer and meet Santa and his elves at Archie’s Christmas Workshop in Broughty Ferry.

All proceeds will support babies and children at Tayside Children’s Hospital as well as bereaved youngsters.

The magical grotto will appear at Gillies on Brook Street throughout December, with the workshop doors opening from Thursdays to Sundays.

The Archie Foundation’s Christmas Workshop will raise funds for a good ‘Claus’.

Visitors can choose to enjoy craft sessions with the elves and story time with Mrs Claus.

They will also have the opportunity to have a special meeting with Santa himself.

Sessions are priced at £5 and booking is open now for both morning and afternoon slots.

All proceeds will be going to support a good ‘Claus’ which will take the shape of Archie’s work across Tayside.

The charity’s vision is for all children in the region to have equal access to world-class healthcare and bereavement support.

It also hopes to have these services delivered in a child-appropriate environment along with financial aid for local families.

Jamie-Leigh Cook, the charity’s Regional Fundraising Officer for Tayside, hopes the grotto was prove to be extremely popular.

She said: “We are very lucky to have secured Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves at their busiest time of year.

“They are taking time away from the North Pole to join us in Broughty Ferry, where we hope to create a magical experience for all our visitors.”

“As well as having the chance to check-in with Santa ahead of the big day on December 25, every visit will help to raise funds for The Archie Foundation, supporting families and patients at local children’s hospitals.

“All the money raised will help us to ease the emotional and financial burden on families at a stressful and often traumatic time, particularly at Christmas.”

The charity aims to support all children across Grampian, Tayside and the Highlands and Islands.

Visit www.archie.org/getsupport/ for more information about the practical, financial and emotional support available from The Archie Foundation.

To book a slot at Archie’s Christmas Workshop, visit https://archie.org/events/archies-christmas-workshop/.