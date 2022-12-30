A MUM has shared the heartwarming moment an Evri driver arrived at her door with her parcel – dressed as Santa Claus.

Jo Nicholls had been explaining to driver Wayne Cooper on Tuesday that her autistic daughter Esme believed that delivery drivers brought “presents to open on Christmas day”.

Pictured: Jo and Esme on a Santa sleigh. (C) Jo Nicholls

The 40-year-old was then left moved when Wayne turned up at her doorstep the following day clad in a full Santa costume, complete with a parcel to deliver.

Jo, from Stifford, London, then snapped a photo to share with Esme, 3, who was unfortunately asleep at the time of the delivery.

The image shows Wayne dressed head to toe in the white-trimmed red outfit, with a black belt, big black boots and a magnificent white beard.

He appears to be smiling at the camera beneath the muzzle of the thick beard as he holds out a parcel towards Jo, containing a delivery of thermal socks.

Jo took to social media on Wednesday to share the touching moment.

She wrote: “Special thanks to our [Evri] delivery driver, we shared with him that our autistic daughter thought all delivery drivers brought ‘presents to open at Xmas’ so he would need to fill big boots to not dash her dreams when it was actually Xmas.

“Having experience, himself, with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) children, he chuckled and added that he dresses up anyway this time of year.

“As luck would have it today, as he came my little girl was napping, but he suggested I take her a photo on my phone to show her Father Christmas absolutely does drive between sleigh rides and deliver presents – not parcels.

“Thank you for the magic, moments and memories.”

The post received dozens of likes and comments as many shared their delight at seeing the delivery driver’s extra-special efforts for the youngster.

One person said: “He is absolutely amazing. Santa does exist.”

Another wrote: “If that is who I think it is, he’s a truly amazing man. Goes out of his way to be kind – thank you for being you, Mr Claus.”

Pictured: Wayne dressed as Santa Claus. (C) Jo Nicholls

A third commented: “That’s lovely. How kind and thoughtful.”

A fourth added: “Aw, love this.”

A fifth person said: “Such a wonderful gesture when they’re under so much pressure to get parcels delivered. He’ll have made Xmas so much more special for kids and adults.”

Speaking today, personal development coach Jo said: “He has delivered in the past, several times this year, especially due to starting our Christmas shopping in the summer.

“He is always friendly, happy, says hello and will give my three-year-old daughter a wave as he leaves if she is hiding behind my legs.

“On one occasion this summer he caught me as I was getting into my car on the driveway and again he waved at my little one strapped into her car seat who hid her face.

“I explained she was autistic and not to take it personally, to which he told me he had a family member who was autistic himself and that he understood entirely.

“I shared with him that when we take in parcels my daughter cries out in delight ‘a present, is Esme’s present?’ and we have told her at times ‘yes, would you like to open it?’ or at other times, ‘no it’s mummy’s this time.’

“I had, on another occasion, laughed that I didn’t need to wrap anything this year as brown cardboard boxes were accepted as presents.

“But now she has understood parcels as presents, and linked that with Father Christmas bringing them, so joked he would need to dress up nearer Christmas, to not shatter her dreams.

Pictured: Evri driver Wayne Cooper. (C) Wayne Cooper

“He then told me that he already does every year. This became a humour point at any delivery and sure enough that day when he delivered my parcel he was dressed up.

“I sighed, explaining she had just fallen asleep on the chair and he suggested I take a photo [to show her] on my phone, in case he did not deliver here again before the big day.

“I showed my little girl later that day and she loved it, saying ‘Farmer Christmas give present Esme house’ – Morrisons TV advert uses ‘farmer’ instead of ‘father’ and she mimics, so it’s stuck.

“It’s an amazing example of a real person committed to his community, understanding something that so many people don’t even notice – going out of their way, even in a small way, to bring laughter to everyday lives.

“A small gesture is all it takes to spread kindness and magic.”

A spokesperson for Evri said: "We're really proud of our 30,000 couriers who are working tirelessly up and down the country to deliver parcels in time for Christmas. Couriers like Wayne set a wonderful example and reflect the best of Evri's values, bringing joy and a smile to work."

Wayne Cooper has been contacted for comment.