Scots woman becomes first to enter Music Week’s Roll of Honour

A SCOTS woman has become is celebrating becoming the first Scottish woman to be named in Music Week’s Roll of Honour.

Debbie McWilliams collected her award at Music Week’s Women in Music Awards, last week at an awards ceremony in London.

(C) Frame Creates.

The SEC’s director of live entertainment, began her career at Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in 1989 as an assistant to the operations director.

She then went on to become the appointed director of live entertainment at what is now Scotland’s biggest and busiest live music venue.

Debbie’s induction into the prestigious Music Week Roll of Honour also comes as the OVO Hydro celebrates its 10th birthday.

The prestigious awards, which have been running since 2014, shine a spotlight on some of the most inspirational and influential music executives in the business.

Under Debbie’s direction, the OVO Hydro has ranked among the world’s best venues and earlier this year was named No 1 on the top grossing venues following its No 1 Pollstar ranking for Top European Arena.

The venue has hosted some of the world’s most high profile music events including the MTV Europe Music Awards, a record breaking 16 night run from comedian Kevin Bridges and Elton John’s last ever UK arena performance.

Debbie joins some of music’s most influential women in the roll of honour including broadcaster, Mary Ann Hobbs; Kanya King, founder of the MOBO Awards and Emma Banks, music agent.

Debbie said: “It’s an honour to be recognised alongside so many incredible women from our industry, many of whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with in my career.

“With OVO Hydro celebrating its 10th birthday, joining the Women in Music Roll of Honour has made this year extra special.

“I’d like to say a special thanks to my team. They really are the best in the business and their support of me is unstinting.

“I’m so lucky to work with such a committed, skilled and all-round great bunch of people every day.”