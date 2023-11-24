FIVE Scots charities have received funding towards crucial projects from independent Scottish broadband provider, GoFibre and it’s GoFurther Fund.

The five charities range across the regions of Fife, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders were selected from over 60 applicants.

Amongst the recipients are organisations that provide education and employability services for young people and the disabled community, social sessions that help tackle loneliness and isolation and after school support and activities for children who come from deprived households.

GoFibre, has announced the five successful recipients of its inaugural GoFurther Fund.

As part of its ongoing initiative to tackle the digital divide across the country, GoFibre is supporting vital projects and groups in their efforts to transform local lives in East Lothian, Fife and the Scottish Borders, areas where GoFibre continues to build its network.

One of the charities that has been awarded funding is Escape Youth Services, which acts as safe haven for children aged 11 and older, offering a vital after-school facility.

Sian Snowdon, Service Manager at Escape Youth Services said: “This support for our open access youth provision is greatly welcomed at a time when funding has become increasingly competitive whilst the demand for our service continues to increase.

“We are so thankful that they have seen the value in our work with local young people and for assisting us to continue to provide our drop-in session on Friday evenings over the next year.”

Another charity that has been awarded funding is The East Lothian-based Bridges Project, a youth work charity providing support programmes for children who are carers, from a deprived background or who are experiencing mental health issues.

Simen Holm, Fundraising and Communications Manager at Bridges Project, said: “We are proud to say that GoFibre’s GoFurther Fund will play an important role in enabling us to continue to work with young people across East Lothian, helping those most in need in our local communities.

“The EES is unique in its approach of supporting young people to realise their potential so a huge thank you to GoFibre for allowing us to build on our successes to date.

“We know that our work makes such a difference to young people, and we are committed to ensuring this continues, enhancing our local communities.”

Each charity was chosen based on relevant criteria which included supporting the creation of work experience opportunities, developing skills and the local economy, promoting good health and wellbeing or actively tackling climate change and contributing to net zero targets in their local areas.

Neil Conaghan, Chief Executive Officer at GoFibre, said: “These five organisations are already making a difference across their communities, and their incredible efforts reinforce the idea that this kind of grassroots support can genuinely create a better future for the next generation.

“That’s why it is important for us to recognise and boost the incredible work of charities and organisations across Scotland”.

The full list of funding recipients is as follows: Heids & Hearts (Fife) – £2,600, Tartan Talkers (Fife) – £3,000, Bridges Project (East Lothian) – £3,000, Into Work (East Lothian) – £3,000, Escape Youth Services (Borders) – £3,000.

The GoFurther Fund will be open again for applications in early 2024.

More information on the GoFurther Fund is available at gofibre.co.uk/gofurtherfund.