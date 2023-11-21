Scots charity makes plea for more people to consider adoption

A SCOTS charity is pleading for more people to consider adopting a child, with this week marking Adoption Week Scotland.

Barnardo’s Scotland is encouraging those who are interested in providing a stable, loving, nurturing home to consider applying to be prospective parents.

After recently reaching their goal of 100 children being adopted, The Barnardo’s Scotland Adoption Service are a series of awareness-raising events as part of Adoption Week Scotland.

This week marks adoption week in Scotland

Anne Whyte, the Assistant Head of Business for Family Placement Scotland at Barnardo’s, said: “We’re looking for families to make a positive difference to these young lives. Barnardo’s Scotland Adoption Service support families so that children live in permanent, loving, nurturing homes.”

A parent who adopted through the charity commented that the support provided by Barnardo’s helped them to comfort their child with the trauma that they had experienced.

The parent said: “What ‘family’ means is love and comfort; the people in your life that are your world, and you do everything for.

“Their bad days are your bad days, and their achievements are far greater than anything you can accomplish alone.”

Another parent added: “It’s a long process, but so worth it.

“My advice to those thinking about adopting would be: ‘Don’t hesitate, don’t just think about it – go for it!’

“It will be too late one day, and you may regret not grabbing the chance you have now.”

Adoption Week Scotland is running from 20-27 November, with a theme of Listening to and Supporting the Experience of Adoption in Scotland.

For more information please visit: https://adoption.scot/adoption-week/.