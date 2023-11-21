Tuesday, November 21, 2023
New transatlantic addition to legal firm in Edinburgh

A LAWYER who began his career in Argentina has joined the Scottish legal firm, Lindsays.

Juan Casal has been appointed as an Associate in the Corporate and Commercial department in Edinburgh.

Having worked at top-ranked firms in Argentina, England and Scotland, he completed his legal qualification in Argentina before requalifying in English law in 2021.

He offers a wealth of experience in a wide range of corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and shareholder agreements.

Image supplied with release by Lindsays
Juan Casal is joining the Edinburgh branch of the Legal Firm

David Wood, Partner and Head of Corporate and Commercial at Lindsays, said: “His experience in working across a range of sectors – in a variety of countries – will be of real benefit to our clients as we support them in seizing opportunities and navigating challenges.”

The entire Lindsays team now comprises almost 50 partners and over 300 staff.

In May, the firm also completed its biggest merger to date – with Miller Hendry – which saw over 50 partners and staff from offices in Perth, Crieff and Dundee joining the team.

