BRITS have been left offended after a snap emerged of a bizarre drinking concoction of Guinness and Blue WKD.

The left-of-field cocktail consists of the deep ruby red of the world-famous Irish stout and the electric blue of the club favourite alcopop.

Poured into a traditional Guinness glass, the bottom half of the drink consists of the Blue WKD whilst the top half is made up of a perfectly poured pint of the good stuff.

The drink was served up at an anonymous bar, with the snap of the questionable mixture circulating on social media in recent days.

The ‘cocktail‘, which is supposedly called an oil slick due to its colour, has left Brits divided over whether it is acceptable or not.

The picture was shared to social media last week with the caption: “I seen (sic) it so you have to, they’re the rules.

“Guinness x WKD.”

The post has since racked up over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments from users voicing their concerns over the drink that was deemed “sacrilege”.

One user said: “Sacrilege, but I feel I’ve got to try it now I’ve seen it?”

Another said: “What a disgrace.”

A third questioned: “What does that even taste like.”

However, not everyone was too quick to judge, with some users arguing that the drink was not that bad.

Another admitted: “I’ve been told this tastes amazing but I couldn’t get over the shame of ordering it.”

A fifth commented: ” Looks cool but probably tastes like a club floor.”

In an attempt to make the drink somewhat better, another added: “Add a measure of port and it bangs.”