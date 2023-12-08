A SHOCKING video sees a London black cab driver launching a bizarre rant at a cyclist who caught him using his phone at the wheel.

The cabby was caught by the unnamed cyclist during his commute along Baker Street in central London last Wednesday whilst stopped at a red light.

After noticing he’d been nabbed on camera however, the driver launched a tirade of anger at the filming cyclist, bizarrely calling him a “big style coward”.

The video opens with the cyclist riding along the street as he murmurs the words the Bee Gees hit Staying Alive.

He then whips his camera round as he draws level with the black cab, abruptly cutting his song short and leaning in through the open window to catch the driver clearly using his phone.

The cab driver quickly notices the cyclist, shouting “What are you doing?” before the cyclist withdraws his head and carries on up the road.

However, the two end up side-by-side at the next set of traffic lights as the motorist continues to shout out his window, seemingly trying to brazenly shift the blame.

He shouts: “[The] carnage you people cause on a bike.”

The video points out that the motorist is ambling in the space reserved for bikes at traffic lights as he asks: “Am I using my camera now?”

He then bizarrely addresses the cyclist saying: “Coward. Big style, coward. Trust me. Coward, coward.”

The anonymous cyclist posted the clip to social media last week with the caption: “London taxi driver on his phone while driving.”

The video has since received over 100 likes and dozens of comments from shocked users.

One user said: “Pedestrians exist. Other road users exist. Rubbernecking every car driver is dangerous. Bad cycling. But yes, driver shouldn’t be texting.”

Another added: “I think it’s about time every motorist emptied a box of drawing pins out of their window, then let’s see how long you keep persecuting drivers.”

A third said: “Wow. Massive guilty vibes from the driver. What a k**b, clearly well aware he is breaking the law and risking his job.”

Another commented: “You would think someone would tell these lads it’s illegal.”

A fifth joked: “Do you reckon he thinks you’re a coward?”