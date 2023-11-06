A TOUCHING video shows the moment that a footy-mad grandad joins his grandson’s team on the pitch to celebrate their success – having not missed a game of their title-winning season.

The Flying Scotsman pub team recently won their football league, and as the final whistle went, the squad gathered to celebrate in by one of the goals and invited 87-year-old Brian with them.

The OAP, from Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, has attended every game of the season, come rain or shine, and joined in on the party with his grandson’s side, even being later seen sinking booze from the trophy.

The touching clip begins post-match with the players all standing in one penalty box posing for pictures as Brian hovers near the touchline.

He tentatively jogs onto the pitch before stopping himself, unsure of whether he should enter the field of play.

A man can be heard behind the camera saying: “Go on, he doesn’t know whether to [go over] or not.”

However, any doubts are soon settled as the team notice their long-serving fan, and shout over, bellowing: “Come on over, Brian.”

The crowd whoops and cheers as the pensioner jogs to join his favourite football team inside the six-yard box to commemorate their title-winning season.

Entering the box, the team begin to serenade the octogenarian, singing: “There’s only one Grandad Brian.”

The video continues, showing still images of the team posing for pictures with Brian in tow, dressed in the side’s training jacket, on one knee with the rest of the squad.

Another picture shows the proud grandad holding the league trophy whilst posing for snaps to remember the title winning day.

Brian joined in the celebrations with the team after winning the league. Credit: BrianTheTortoise

The footage resumes with Brian leading the way in the afterparty, making sure the team enjoy their knees up as he holds the trophy in both hands before enjoying a long drink from the cup.

A faint cry of ‘Championees’ can be heard whilst Brian knocks back his well-earned drink from the league trophy.

Brian continues the celebration dressed in his official Flying Scotsman jacket adorned with the image of the world-famous train.

As the clip ends, Brian can be seen sitting outside sporting a pair of black sunglasses and posing for pictures with the rest of the team, pint in hand.

The touching clip was shared online by Brian’s grandson Jack with the caption: “Sun, rain, wind or snow, Bri was there. Flying Scotsman’s club mascot.”

The video received over 60,000 likes with hundreds of comments from social-media users who immediately fell in love with Brian.

One said: “This gave me goosebumps, what a legend.”

Another added: “I didn’t expect to start my day crying but here we are, finished solidly.”

A third replied: “Protect this man at all costs.”

Another commented: “This is football and why we all love it, congrats to Granda Brian and his footie team.”

Speaking today, Jack said: “He’s honestly brilliant, he loves his Sunday league footy.”