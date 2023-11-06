A HILARIOUS video shows a TikTok star’s uncanny resemblance to Inbetweeners character Simon Cooper with his impressive pub quiz costume.

Owen Reeman was attending a Hallowe’en pub quiz last night with pals, where they were told that extra points would be awarded if they all dressed up.

The 24-year-old had been told of his resemblance to Simon – played by Joe Thomas – from the cult classic TV show and opted to play into the joke with a full outfit based on the cringeworthy teen.

Video shows Londoner Owen announcing who he will be dressing up, saying: “Making myself look like Simon from The Inbetweeners.

“I’ve had hundreds of thousands of comments and messages over the last two, three years saying that I look like Simon, sound like Simon, act like Simon.

“So tonight, we’re putting it to the test. It’s nearly Hallowe’en, I do a weekly pub quiz every Thursday and tonight, if your whole team dresses up you get five extra points.

“Let’s do this transformation – first things first Simon has no facial hair, not that I have much more but anyway let’s get rid of it.”

The video creator stands fresh-faced having taken off his light stubble before showing the traditional secondary school gear that was worn at the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive.

He holds his clothes in his hand preparing himself to go back to school and shows off the tie and jumper which will make him appear like the womaniser of the quartet.

Owen says: “Now that’s done, onto the costume – we have black trousers, a white shirt, this blue and white tie should do, and I had no blue jumper, so I got this from M&S.

“It’s not perfect and it was £22 but it’s quite nice. There was nothing in Primark, nothing in H&M.”

Owen dressed as Simon Cooper from the Inbetweeners for the pub quiz.

Despite already resembling the character, Owen knows he still needs to add the signature excessively gelled hair to finish his look.

He pours a handful of gel into his hand and slaps it into his scalp before massaging all over and using a comb to brush through before he spikes the tips of his hair.

The TikToker is left stunned but also somewhat impressed, stating: “I look like a prat, but I also very much look like Simon, let’s get in some better lighting, what the hell have I done?

“The transformation is complete. I look like Simon, my hair feels like a Madame Tussaud’s waxwork figure but yeah here we are.”

He later provided an update stating that his team won the pub quiz by more than five points – meaning the impressive fancy dress wasn’t even necessary.

Owen shared his hilarious video online yesterday with the caption: “How did I do?”

The clip received over 24,000 likes with more than 300 comments from social media users quick to quote The Inbetweeners.

One said: “Oooo pub quiz friends.”

Another added: “I look like Will from The Inbetweeners, fancy finding Jay and Neil?”

A third replied: “Class effort.”

Another commented: “I’m cold, can someone get me some hair gel?”

The Inbetweeners aired on E4 from 2008 until 2010 and was one of the network’s most successful shows, leading to two films following the boys’ adventures in Malia and Australia.