A SCOTS charity will benefit after almost 250 leading urban, street and contemporary artists from around the globe have joined forces in a ground-breaking auction.

The initiative, organised by charity supporter and art enthusiast Steve McGill, marks the third and final McTear’s art auction in support of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, which has successfully raised over £120,000.

The highly anticipated event, which is the largest to date, will see 298 awe-inspiring artworks, contributed by 243 artists, shine in the auction spotlight on Wednesday 25th October.

Dancer by Gerard Burns is estimated to sell for around £1,200.

A highlight of the sale will be 236 original pieces, each meticulously crafted on blank vinyl album covers donated by Contagious, Edinburgh.

Amongst the standout lots are artworks by renowned international artists such as Martin Whatson, Katrin Fridriks, Elph, and Karl Read.

Notably, Luke Adam Hawker, acclaimed author and artist, has generously donated an original masterpiece inspired by his best-selling book, ‘The Last Tree’.

Other artists in the lot include Dotmaster, John Pasche, Kunstrasen, Polar Bear, Toasty Type, Snub23, Priest, Dave the Chimp, Vinnie Nylon, Rhys Brown, Lightbody107, Gerard Burns, Faile and Craig Davison, amongst others.

To ensure accessibility for all art lovers, the auction will include stunning works in every price bracket, ranging from £30 to several thousand pounds.

Steve McGill, the driving force behind the initiative, said: “Over the years we have managed to bring together a fantastic selection of leading and contemporary artists, with the response to this year’s call for entries proving to be quite staggering.

“The auction will feature an incredible collection of artworks and I cannot thank all the artists enough for their support.

“Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity carries out vitally important work, and I am sure art lovers will come out in force to help the charities continued support of children and families in hospital.”

William McGowan, Head of Business Development & Events at Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, added: “We are so grateful to Steve and the team at McTear’s for planning and facilitating another incredible auction to support our special hospital family.

“We also want to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of the artists who answered Steve’s call for entries and took the time to create the amazing pieces of art included in the auction.

“The funds raised from the auction will help fund life changing equipment, support services and research at Scotland’s largest children’s hospital.”

Brian Clements, Managing Director at McTear’s Auctioneers, expressed his admiration for the cause: “This is an incredible initiative, and we are delighted to be working again with Steve and the charity to facilitate the auction.

“The artists who have donated works represent the cream of the urban and street art community, and it is wonderful to see them come together for such a worthy cause.

“The Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity is a remarkable organisation, and we are confident the auction will raise a significant amount toward the incredibly important work it does.”

All proceeds from the sale will go directly to the charity. No vendor commission, buyer’s premium or internet surcharge will be charged.

Glasgow Children’s Hospital 33rpm | Urban, Street & Contemporary Art will take place at McTear’s Auctioneers at 11am on Wednesday 25th October. For additional information and to view the charity auction items, please visit www.mctears.co.uk.