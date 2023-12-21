THIS is the heartwarming moment a group of Rangers players celebrate with a young girl as she is declared cancer-free.

Squad members from the Ibrox outfit nipped along to Glasgow Children’s Hospital last Wednesday to pay a visit to the sick kids in residence.

One of these children was 8-year-old Arianna, who celebrated an end to her cancer treatment with her surprise guests in a touching video.

The clip shows Arianna standing with her hands on her hips as one of the nurses declares: “This girl is ringing the bell to finish her treatment. So, gather round, gather round.”

Rangers players Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, John Lundstram and captain James Tavernier – decked out in Rangers-branded Christmas gear – surround Arianna as onlookers clap and cheer for the youngster.

On-screen text explains: “Young cancer warrior Arianna was in hospital to ring her end of treatment bell… she had no idea that Rangers FC would be visiting that day.”

The clip cuts to Arianna and the unnamed nurse standing by the bell as the latter recites a rhyme: “Ring this bell, three times well.

“Its toll to clearly say, my treatment’s done, this course is run, and I am on my way.”

On-screen text simultaneously reads: “In August 2021, Arianna was diagnosed with leukaemia. Her treatment lasted over two years on the Schiehallion Wards at Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

“It’s been a long journey for Arianna and her family… but she’s finally cancer free.”

With this, Arianna grabs the bell and rings it to the delight of the watching Rangers players and other onlookers, who erupt into applause and cheers as the youngster celebrates.

Arianna can then be seen posing for a snap alongside the players with a smile on her face, holding up a certificate.

Glasgow Children’s Hospital shared the clip to social media on Wednesday with the caption: “8-year-old cancer warrior Arianna was in hospital to ring her end of treatment bell at the same time Rangers FC arrived for their Christmas visit.”

The video has since received over 30,000 likes and more than 460 comments from scores of football fans left touched by the scenes.

One user said: “I’m a Celtic fan, but I’ll tip my hat at any team that visits unwell kids.”

Another added: “Amazing. Well done Arianna and big well done to the Rangers boys for making it even more special.”

A third replied: “I’m also a Celtic supporter but respect not just to Rangers but all the other SPFL clubs that do this, it’s heartwarming.”

A fourth wrote: “This is reality. Onwards and upwards young survivor. Hail hail.”