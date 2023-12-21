A TOUCHING video shows Glasgow Warriors players paying a visit to a youngster in hospital for a performance of some Christmas song classics.

Several players from the Scotstoun Stadium outfit paid a visit to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow yesterday where they met Kallie, a cancer fighter who is a patient at the hospital.

The tough rugby players were soon put through their paces by brave young Kallie though, who kept them right as they had a festive singsong by her bedside.

The heartwarming footage shows Warriors players led by scrum-half George Horne, who stand at the end of Kallie’s hospital bed.

The youngster appears to be buttering a cracker as a man – presumably a parent – sits by her side, filming the moment with his phone.

Horne counts down the quartet as they burst into a rendition of When Santa Got Stuck Up the Chimney – albeit with a few muddled words here and there.

The song ends and the team can be heard clapping – but Kallie grins and decides she wants a more recognisable carol.

She stretches out her hands and cheekily asks: “What about Jingle Bells?”

The Warriors laugh and agree to an encore before bursting into song again – this time with all the lyrics remembered.

Kallie jigs along in her bed and sings along with the team who finish up the well-known festive song to a round of applause.

Kallie, satisfied with the performance this time, lets out a small cheer and looks at the man by her side, who asks: “Any good?”

Kallie looks over at him and nods her head with a smile before going back to butter her cracker.

One of the Warriors can be heard joking: “Not bad.”

The touching moment warmed the hearts of many fans. (C) @ glasgowchildrenshospital/TikTok.

The heartwarming footage was shared to social media by Glasgow Children’s Hospital yesterday, with the caption: “Watch young patient Kallie put Glasgow Warriors through their singing paces.

“Thank you to these big-hearted heroes for making special memories with our young patients.”

The post received over 15,800 likes and more than 110 comments from users left moved by the cute interaction.

One person wrote: “Oh my God. How amazing. Her wee face. Absolutely beautiful. Well done, boys.”

Another said: “Sending love to your little warrior. Have a fab Christmas.”

A third commented: “Love it. George’s enthusiasm is brilliant. Hope she has a wonderful Christmas.”

A fourth added: “Well done guys, and love and prayers to all the wee ones.”

Glasgow Warriors has been approached for comment.