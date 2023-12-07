HOUSE-HUNTERS have been left baffled by a decrepit property deemed a “crack den” up for sale for a whopping £200,000.

The house, located in Southampton, Hampshire is offered via auction by Pattinson Estate Agency and comes with “all items left inside”.

Buyers will, however, have a mega clean-up job on their hands though as the rather grubby looking property is filled to the brim with rubbish and miscellaneous discarded items and debris.

The three-bedroom home gives immediate hints as to what lies inside by way of the mountain of rubbish thrown into the garden, and the boarded-up windows that can be seen from the outside.

House hunters were left baffled by the state of the property.

Indeed, inside offers little in the way of homeliness, instead resembling a tip, with random garden chairs and a park bench in the dim living room, alongside various other items and debris littered around.

The kitchen is overrun with dirty dishes, stained walls and upturned furniture whilst another room has two dirty sofas on either side of a coffee table stacked with cans, dishes and other paraphernalia.

Two towels hang from the curtain rail above the boarded-up window, seemingly acting as makeshift curtains – an idea that is repeated in the bedroom.

The unmade bed is accompanied by dust and dirt all over the floor and yet more mounds of unidentifiable rubbish and debris.

Though the property features three bedrooms only the one bed can be seen in the photos under the mountains of old rubbish in the building.

There is graffiti on several of the walls and the bathroom is in a horrific state, with mould growing on the floor and between the grouting and piles of discarded rubbish on the floor.

The property was added to Rightmove last week and comes with the description: “The property needs a full refurbishment and is sold as seen including all items left inside.

“The entrance door opens to the central hallway and provides access to all rooms in the property as well as benefitting from two storage cupboards.

“Starting on the left you have the lounge, a spacious room with a box bay window overlooking the front garden.

“Next to the lounge is the kitchen which overlooks the rear garden and gives access out through the glazed door.

“There are three bedrooms, with the master being front aspect, and lastly there is a bathroom.

“Please note: The property is being sold as seen and the buyers will be responsible for removing all items and rubbish.”

The listing has since caught the eye of curious house-browsers, with one hunter spotting the house and sharing it to social media last week with the caption: “200k for a crack den and all its contents.”

The post quickly received dozens of comments and likes with users left baffled by the price and state of the near derelict property.

One joked: “Little bit of TLC could turn this crack house into a crack home. Join us after the break for more Location, Location, Location.”

Another said: “The bathroom needs a few bottles of bleach taped to a hand grenade, that’s absolutely revolting.

“But I do see the potential. I bet neighbours are delighted that the previous tenants are no longer there.”

A third claimed: “Honestly, if I was in the area I’d be tempted as I see the potential, and it’s within my budget.”

Another replied: “I have no desire to move to Southampton, but it’s interesting seeing what’s available.

“Budget 70k for a decent refurb and you’d have a lovely place for not that much compared to a lot of places in the south.”