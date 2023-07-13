A WHISKY distillery has revealed their new one of a kind single malt to be sold at a charity auction later this year.

International Beverage has today unveiled its contribution to the whisky industry’s biggest charity auction, bottling its oldest Old Pulteney to date in support of the Youth Action Fund (YAF).

The company’s flagship single malt has unveiled Old Pulteney Bow Wave: a 45-Year-Old Single Malt and the oldest expression from the Highland distillery to date – presented in a sculpture aimed to represent the movement of a ship through crashing waves.

This never-to-be-repeated single malt has been crafted for the biennial Distillers’ One of One Auction, which takes place on 5 October 2023 at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh, in support of the YAF’s efforts to transform the lives of young people in Scotland.

Offering an opportunity to own a piece of Old Pulteney’s history, this whisky was matured for more than four decades within hand-selected American oak casks, completing its voyage with a further five years maturation inside a single first-fill Spanish oak butt.

Presented upon a bed of Caithness slate, the bottle is crafted from hand-blown glass with Inciso cuts, mirroring the essence of crashing waves.

Surrounding the glass, Scottish silverware fashioned by local Silversmith, Lucy Woodley encircles the finished vessel whilst the hidden cork is accessed only by a bespoke anchor key created by Glasstorm.

The Distillers One of One Auction is run by the Distillers’ Charity and Sotheby’s and sees ultra-rare and unique Scotch whiskies go under the hammer in front of a globally audience.

Following the inaugural event in 2021, nearly 500 disadvantaged young people from across Scotland have benefited from the £2.4m raised.

More than half of these young people have already gone on to secure employment, apprenticeships, further education, training, or work as volunteers.

International Beverage Global Marketing Director Cara Chambers said: “This is an exciting day for everyone at International Beverage as we unveil Old Pulteney Bow Wave, which has been many months in the making.”

“Our teams are always busy with charity initiatives, from local fundraisers to bigger partnerships that make a difference in our communities and support the causes that matter most to our people.”

“Our contribution to supporting the YAF at this year’s Distillers One of One Charity continues this company-wide commitment. Bow Wave is such a unique and special bottling, the likes of which no-one in our business has seen before.”

“It’s a slice of Pulteney history, bringing together outstanding craftsmanship and a whisky that is a true treasure. We’re proud to be sending it off on its journey to Hopetoun House, and to play our part in raising vital funds and creating opportunities for hundreds of young people in Scotland.”

Renowned whisky expert and award-winning writer Dave Broom praised Bow Wave’s taste: “There’s hints of dried pineapple, a slight wax polish, then scented sandalwood and myrrh with a hint of austerity behind.

“In time, there’s nutty notes, then leather oils which stray towards varnish. The palate is quite a contrast. It starts with a silky, almost slippery, highly concentrated sweetness, then an incredible burst of bright fruits.”

“The tongue-clinging quality shifts in the middle of the tongue. Then it seems to exhale and the softness returns. Now the full complexity is revealed, supple tannins, mature oxidised fruits, rosehip, and stewed rhubarb.

“There’s a tiny bitter touch on the end before the dried pineapple returns, this time beside preserved lemon. It’s not finished though, as after you’ve swallowed an almost pillowy softness returns.”