TWO rare bottles of 15-year-old Laphroaig single malt signed by HRH King Charles III could fetch up to £6,000.

They will go under the hammer at McTear’s, Fine Art and Whisky Auction House, Glasgow later this month.

Bottled in the year 2000, the whiskies were drawn from a cask presented to the then Prince of Wales to mark his 50th Birthday.

Two bottles of Laphroaig signed by King Charles III. Credits: WavePR.

The Prince then donated the cask to the Erskine Hospital Appeal, with only 14 of the 270 bottles signed by Charles.

With an estimate of £3,000 to £6,000, the anonymous Scottish vendor is on track to realise a significant profit on the few hundred pounds he spent on the bottles at auction 20 years ago.

Commenting on the auction McTear’s whisky specialist, Ewan Thomson, said: “These are extremely rare bottles, with no records existing of any of the other signed examples coming to auction.

The Laphroaig 15-year-old is a fabulous whisky in its own right however, there is no doubt the signatures elevate the lot to a different level.”

Three distinct labels were designed for the 270 bottles from the Prince’s cask, 105 with the ‘Craggs’ label, 105 with a ‘Barrels’ label and the remainder with a ‘Mansion house’ label.

The pair of bottles going to auction at McTear’s have the Craggs and Barrels labels.

The Laphroaig 15 year olds are not the only whiskies with a royal connection going under the hammer at McTear’s. Macallan’s 2012 Diamond Jubilee release has an estimate of £5,000 to £7,000, while Bowmore’s 1980 vintage, celebrating the Queen’s visit to the distillery, could fetch £2,000.

The Whisky: A Right Royal Rumble auction will take place at McTear’s in Glasgow on Wednesday 24th May. For more information visit www.mctears.co.uk.