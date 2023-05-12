A HEARTWARMING video shows the hilarious moment a horse celebrates his birthday with one of the iconic UK staples – a chocolate caterpillar cake.

Tina Wood’s beloved horse Wizz marked his ninth birthday on Tuesday, leaving animal carer Tina to surprise him with the much-loved goodie.

Tina, 57, presented Wizz with Aldi’s controversial Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake – the focus of a 2021 lawsuit between the German supermarket and Marks & Spencer – who promptly wolfed the treat down.

Video shows Tina from Chingford, east London dressed in a white bathrobe and slippers appearing to fiddle with something on a kitchen countertop.

Daughter Carly Brown, who filmed the clip shows Tina turning around to the camera revealing a green box in her hands containing the caterpillar cake.

Tina then says: “We’ll do his cake smash.”

Carly then replies humorously: “I’ve just come up from a week’s worth of work and you want me to do what?”

Tina then points to the cake as she says: “Cake smash with the pony. I don’t know if [Wizz’s] going to bite his head off, middle or end. Come on. Let’s do it.”

Carly then jokes: “Do you know what I think? You need to ring your GP because there’s seriously something wrong with you – what’s wrong with you?”

This suggestion is met with a cackle of laughter from Tina, who is then shown walking down the side of the house in her bathrobe and pink wellies towards her horse’s stable.

The camera then shows a beautiful white horse waiting patiently in his stable, with a plait in his hair and a red coat wrapped around him.

Carly, pointing out Wizz’s frizzy mane, asks: “What’s going on with his hair?”

Tina hilariously jokes “He’s not long gotten up,” before gently pushing Wizz aside as she adds: “Right wait, I’ve got to do it on the window ledge.”

The clip then cuts to cheery birthday music playing in the background as Wizz eagerly looks over Tina’s shoulder as she opens up the cake box.

She says: “Did you think we’d forgotten? Now, wait a minute because you’ll demolish it in one.”

Pictured: Wizz the birthday horse. (C) Tina Wood

Tina presents the cake to Wizz as she says: “Happy birthday boy- bite it. Happy birthday to him.”

Wizz can then be seen nibbling at the cake as Tina laughs, egging him on to get stuck into it.

The video then cuts to Wizz’s handiwork as he chomps down on the remainder of the cake as Carly asks: “Now who does that?”

Tina replies “Oh it’s for his birthday Carly,” to which Carly retorts: “Well I don’t get a cake for my birthday.”

Tina then hilariously reasons: “Ah, but he’s a pony.”

TIna took to social media to share the footage on Monday, receiving over 37,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments from users left touched by Tina’s gesture for her pet.

One person wrote: “It’s beyond heartwarming, honestly, to see someone looking after their pets instead of neglecting them. All my love.”

Another said: “You are absolutely precious.”

A third joked: “So, we’ll assume the pony is the favourite child, then.”

A fourth added: “I don’t even get that for my birthday. That’s actually sweet, the way she cares for him.”

Speaking to Tina today she said: “I have had him since he was four years old. I keep him at my home address and I drive him in harness.

“We go out driving all around the country lanes. I thought I would get him a birthday cake to celebrate his ninth birthday as he is very special to me.

“I chose the Cuthbert cake for him as I liked the look of it and also thought I could share a bit with the homebred chickens I have, which they enjoyed as much as Wizz did.

“Well, they also only had a bit as I wouldn’t feed my animals anything I wouldn’t eat myself.

“I knew exactly what he would do – bite it like the children would do, He bit in the middle of the cake, then bit the head but spat that out and wanted more chocolate sponge.

“I know he shouldn’t have had chocolate but it was a one-off as it was his birthday.”