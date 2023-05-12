A SCOTS carer has been struck off after a string of sexual comments and actions directed at colleagues and youngsters in his care that he viewed as “banter”.

Ian Hughes was removed from the Scottish Social Services (SSSC) register this week after committing a series of lewd offences dating between September 2019 and August 2021.

Pictured: Ian Hughes. (C) LinkedIn

Whilst employed as a residential childcare worker by Partners in Care Ltd, Hughes was found to have asked a youngster “Where did that arse come from?” after being shown a picture of her.

Under separate employment by Greenleaf House Co in 2021, Hughes also told a colleague – who was dancing with a youngster – to “swing it baby” and to “turn this way while you do it”.

In further instances within the same role, Hughes also told a colleague, who was wearing a thong: “Some of the things that go through my head could get me in trouble”.

Hughes later sent the same colleague inappropriate messages including: “Swing it baby” and “Yeah with wine and a bath you dirty girl”.

Hughes, who showed “little regret or remorse” for his actions, citing them as “banter” faced a hearing in front of care watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) to consider his fitness to practise.

The SSSC’s full report reads: “Between 1 September 2019 and 21 December 2020, while employed as a Residential Childcare Worker by Partners in Care Ltd (Information redacted), you did:

“On or around 6 December 2020, while Young Person CC was showing you a picture of herself, say ‘where did that arse come from’ or words to that effect.

“On an unknown date, send a video of yourself singing and squeezing your chest to your colleagues YY and XX.

“On an unknown date, send a picture of your chest to YY and XX.

“On an unknown date prior to 16 December 2020, send YY a text message which read ‘I didn’t want to let you go’.

“On an unknown date prior to 16 December 2020, send YY a WhatsApp message which read ‘would love to give ye a hug for yer birthday’.

“On or around 29 January 2021, while employed as a Residential Childcare Worker by Partners in Care and during the course of your employment, you did lay down on a bed next to Young Person BB.

“On unknown dates between July 2021 and 19 August 2021, while employed as a Senior Residential Child Care Worker by Greenleaf House Co Ltd, you did:

“While your colleague ZZ and Young Person AA, (Information redacted), were dancing, say to ZZ: i. ‘swing it baby’ or words to that effect ii. ‘turn this way while you do it,’ or words to that effect.

“While ZZ, who was wearing a thong, walked in front of you, say ‘some of the things that go through my head could get me in trouble’ or words to that effect.

“While on a paddleboarding outing at Loch Ettrick with ZZ and AA, in response to an unknown member of the public saying to another unknown member of the public, ‘that’s it working now’:

“Shout ‘it’s working for me too love’, or words to that effect and glance down at your shorts.

“Send ZZ inappropriate messages on social media, namely WhatsApp, which said: ‘(!)’ and ‘swing it baby’, ‘yeah with wine and a bath you dirty girl’.

“On two occasions, when ZZ offered you a cuddle after learning of (Information redacted), kiss ZZ on the lip.”

The panel made mention of Hughes’ lack of remorse and his risk of repetition, reasoning: “You have shown little insight, regret, or remorse for your actions.

“There is a pattern of behaviour in that several incidents in which you have placed colleagues and service users in positions where they felt vulnerable and uncomfortable took place over the course of a number of months.

“The risk of repetition has been assessed as moderate, as you have failed to grasp the impact your behaviour has had on your colleagues and young people who have experienced trauma.

“Due to the high level of seriousness and moderate level of risk of repetition, there is a need to protect service users and your colleagues from your actions in the future.

The panel agreed that Hugh’s fitness to practice was impaired, saying: “Your behaviour is serious.

“You placed your colleagues and young people, who you had a duty to care for, in positions where they felt vulnerable and uncomfortable.

“You have breached boundaries within the workplace by lying on a bed beside a young female service user who had a history of trauma and using concerning language with your colleagues which you viewed as ‘banter’.

“You have also behaved physically in an unacceptable manner towards a colleague. Your behaviour is indicative of an attitudinal issue which is not easily remediable.

“You do not seem to be aware that your actions have caused distress to your colleagues or the young people your behaviour was directed towards which indicates a troubling lack of awareness of boundaries.”