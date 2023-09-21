A SCOTS whiskey distillery will host a Career Open Day to encourage local people in the North East of Scotland to consider a career in Scotch whisky.

Strathisla Distillery is owned by Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business who will be hosting the event on Thursday 28th September.

The open day will be taking place at the Strathisla Gallery (drop-in centre) at Strathisla Distillery, Seafield Avenue, Keith, Banffshire.

Whisky glass by fire. Image courtesy of Unsplash/ Thomas Park.

The event will take place between 3pm and 7.30pm and promises to showcase a wide variety of career opportunities available at Chivas Brothers spanning Production, Engineering, Warehousing and hospitality-based roles in its visitor centres.

Attendees will have the chance to speak to Chivas Brothers colleagues and meet representatives from across the business, helping them to gain valuable insights into the roles available.

Strathisla Distillery, which is the oldest continually working distillery in the Scottish Highlands, will also be open for people to visit.

“We want visitors to explore the diverse career opportunities within our organisation,” says Ruth Simmers, Business Development Liaison who works closely with DYW Moray to create awareness and understanding around the opportunities in Scotch.

“This event is a unique chance to learn about our company, the diverse roles we offer and how they can become a part of our dynamic team.”

Hosting the event embodies Chivas Brothers’ commitment to the people of Speyside, including supporting local employment, development opportunities, improving education around the different roles available within the sector and driving greater gender balance in a traditional industry.

Brain MacAulay, Malt Distilling & Operations Director said: “When you’re a part of Chivas Brothers, you’re a part of a united, inclusive community of teammates, rooted in communities across Scotland and around the globe.

“There isn’t one ‘type’ of person who fits in here. We’re rooted in the varied and vibrant communities we’re a part of – from the remote isles of Scotland to the towns and villages around Speyside, to iconic cities such as Glasgow and London.

We openly welcome and unite people from all those communities; we’re the richer for it.”

Kelsey Bruce, Distillery Operations Manager at Chivas Brothers, started as a seasonal guide at Strathisla over a decade ago.

Since then, she’s worked as a Distillery Operations Technician, a Team Leader at Dalmunach and Scapa, and last year she was promoted to her current role as Distillery Operations Manager based at Strathisla, Glen Keith and Glentauchers.

Kelsey Bruce said: “Chivas Brothers has invested in me and my development from the start, giving me valuable insights and knowledge into the industry.

I love that I get to work with an incredible team every day, in an exciting industry, and that I’m encouraged to be bold and innovative to help shape the future of whisky.”

For more information and updates about the event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/chivas-brothers-career-open-day-tickets-711251180427?aff=oddtdtcreator.