Scots camping and glamping site receives five star ratings

A SCOTS camping and glamping site has officially been named one of the best in the country after being awarded a five-star rating.

Drummohr Camping and Glamping Site near Edinburgh was given the top rating by VisitScotland during its most recent assessment, with inspectors praising the quality of the facilities and describing the park and its grounds as ‘spotless’.

(C) Drummohr Camping and Glamping.

The rating makes Drummohr one of only 33 five-star camping and caravan parks sites across Scotland and one of four five-star sites in East Lothian.

The rating is a result of significant investment during the past two years since changing ownership.

This has included a whole range of improvements across the site such as the refurbishment of holiday lodges with hot tubs, the opening of a licensed produce shop, larger touring and tent pitches, upgrading amenity blocks, a new indoor campers’ kitchen, improved gardens and landscaping, a new children’s playground and high speed free WiFi.

The team have also personalised glamping pods to provide themed family accommodation.

In order to achieve a five-star rating from VisitScotland, camping and caravan parks must reach an overall percentage score of 87% to 100% across areas including park facilities, cleanliness, toilet and washing facilities, and reception services among others.

Accommodation at Drummohr includes self-catering and luxury lodges with hot tubs, glamping pods and en-suite bothies, and both grass and hard-standing pitches for touring and tents, all with electric.

The family-friendly campsite also has themed wizard, adventure and fairy glamping pods, as well as family bothies and a large playground.

Dogs are welcome on the site which has its own scenic dog walk and dog-friendly accommodation, with up to two dogs welcomed on its tent and touring pitches free of charge.

Site manager Angie Purves said: “We are over the moon to have received the five-star rating.

“It’s something the whole team has been working towards for a long time and the feeling when we opened the email to find out we’d achieved it was just amazing.

“We always aim to go that extra mile for our guests to ensure that their holiday experience is a home away from home.

“From complementary welcome baskets in the lodges on arrival, party packs available to celebrate special occasions, to towels for drying off wet dogs after a walk, it’s the little things that make all the difference.

“Our guests seem to really appreciate everything we do because many of them come back year after year to stay with us and regularly post great guest reviews thanking the team.”

Neil Christison, VisitScotland Regional Director, congratulated Drummhor on achieving its five-star Quality Assurance grading.

He said: “Recent research has shown that camping and staying in a caravan are popular choices for families holidaying in Scotland this year, so it is a fantastic achievement for this business.

“VisitScotland’s Quality Assurance scheme can help us drive up standards across the industry.

“It represents world class excellence – helping businesses shine, enabling visitors to make informed choices and driving up investment in quality.”

Drummohr is part of the WCF employee-owned family of businesses which operates across the UK in the leisure, retail and logistics sectors.

The site is one of three camping and glamping businesses operated by WCF, with sister sites at Herding Hill Farm close to the Hadrian’s Wall World Heritage Site, and Longnor Wood in the heart of the Peak District.