ABERDEEN Science Centre launches a series of fun children’s activities aimed at young scientists.

A fun programme of special activities aimed at under-6s and their parents or carers will be on offer on weekdays while older siblings or cousins are at school or nursery.

Located on Constitution Street, Aberdeen Science Centre also has a dedicated area for young children, including a soft play wind turbine, a giant train set, puzzles, LEGO and other exhibits all carefully designed to spark an interest in science.

Aberdeen Science Centre Free Day. Credits: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Activities include exploding volcanoes, whiz-bang experiments and enthralling stories with all the exhibits being interactive so little ones can touch and explore to their heart’s content!

Admission is free of charge for under-3s whilst parents and guardians can enjoy a coffee or lunch at the on-site Grub café.

Elaine Holland, deputy chief executive at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “Our mission is to engage visitors of all ages in science activities so we have created some new activities to provide fun and hands-on learning for our young explorers.

“We hope to instil a lifelong interest in science in youngsters and we know they will really love exploring the exhibition floor as well as taking part in age-appropriate Science on the Spot demonstrations, storytime and other fun sessions.

“Even very young children will enjoy watching colours, bubbles and noises.

“Parents and carers can also enjoy a great day out exploring our 60 interactive exhibits, including saying hello to our chatty robot RoboThespian and the OPITO Theatre of Energy, then enjoying a coffee or lunch in our café.

“And everything is hands-on so there’s nothing off limits!”

Aberdeen Science Centre was recently awarded the Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award for the third year running.

The coveted award is given to those who consistently earn great reviews from travellers and are ranked within the top 10% on Tripadvisor.

The 5-star venue has also been named as a finalist in the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards, shortlisted in the Best Visitor Attraction category.

Located close to Aberdeen beach and Transition Xtreme, ASC is home to three floors of interactive exhibits, allowing people of all ages to discover topics including Space, Energy, Life Sciences, Engineering, and much more.

Open seven days a week, Aberdeen Science Centre also has a garden with outdoor exhibits, as well as parking, lockers, a buggy park and shop.

To book your visit to the centre, visit https://aberdeensciencecentre.org/