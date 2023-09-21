Scots hotel celebrates golfing challenge

A SCOTS hotel has teamed up with the Scottish Golf Pairs Challenge to host a night of food, fun and celebration.

The Red House Hotel shared its plans to host a special ceilidh with an after-dinner speaker and a meal.

(C) Matt Aylward.

The Angus-based hotel prides itself in hosting over 2,000 golfers from across the globe and promoting its courses in the Vale of Strathmore.

The five-day celebration took place last week, teaming up once again with the Scottish Golf Pairs Challenge to host a night of food, fun and celebration for its thirteenth anniversary.

The annual event, which saw over 340 golfers competing, was also teed up with a lively speech from ex Scottish PGA tour player Alan Tait.

The Pairs Challenge allowed for three local courses involved – Blairgowrie, Alyth and Strathmore – together with Forfar and Kirriemuir.

A sister event with Mixed Pairs, held in early July, is also part of the agenda.

Organiser of the event Norman Dyce came up with the idea back in 2004 with the aim of combining golfing pairs on some of Scotland’s finest courses with lively agenda.

The Scottish Mixed Pairs has now grown from a small number of competitors in 2004 to now welcoming hundreds from Switzerland, the US and the Netherlands, along with many competitors who come from other parts of the UK to compete over five days.

Norman said: “We’ve had another fabulous week of competition here in the Vale of Strathmore.

“We always say that both tournaments area as much about the social side as the golf itself.

“We wish to thank the Red House Hotel for laying on an amazing night with the Scottish Ceilidh Night and dinner – the hospitality, food, and service was incredible and we can always rely on them to do the very best job.

“The dinner & ceilidh is always the highlight of the whole week.”

“We could not pick a better more appropriate Hotel to partner in this as they are an award winning golfing hotel where you can stay and golf all year round.

“They do so much to promote golf in this part of the world.”

Alan Bannerman commented: “It was our absolute pleasure to host the Ceilidh and the Players Dinner once again, and we are delighted that golfers are attracted to this event from all over the World to come to Perthshire, as indeed is the case with the Mixed event as well.

“Norman and the organising committee are to be commended for the hard work they put into both Golf Weeks – they really have put golfing in this area on the global map.

“Looking after 2000 golfers was a record for us this summer, we are thrilled that this side of the business has come back so strongly for us since the pandemic.”

He then added: “It’s not over yet though for us at the Red House, as we have a twelve month golfing season here and are braced for a busy winter season too with over ten golfing groups booked already.

“We offer our golfing guests the opportunity to enjoy preferential rates on many of the local courses, plus others within a short drive time.

“They can book a rate covering their food, accommodation and golf fees in one – it’s simple, affordable and straightforward, ensuring they can concentrate on enjoying the golf with their buddies!”