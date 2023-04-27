Scotch on the menu at Scotch Chefs event

Selected chefs from across the country recently put their ‘Scotch’ knowledge to the test as they attended Campbells Prime Meat at their facility near Linlithgow for a presentation on Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

Hosted in collaboration with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), the objective of the day was to inform the ten chefs on the unique distinctions among the three Scotch brands and to clarify the parameters of what it takes to be classified as Scotch.

Topics such as The Scotch Difference, assurance schemes, traceability, DNA testing, pricing, supply chain and breed specificity were discussed during the presentation by Gordon Newlands, Brands Development Manager at QMS.

Attendees watch the butcher filet the Scotch meat.

The attendees on the day included chefs from independent restaurants, restaurant groups, and major stadium kitchens.

Iain Brown, Campbells Prime Meat Director, and Christopher Campbell, Managing Director of Campbells Prime Meat, welcomed the chefs, along with factory manager Darrin Leslie and supervising butcher Jordan Hanley.

The presenters took guests on a culinary journey of Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb, demonstrating different cuts and explaining which part of the carcasses they came from.

The chefs paid close attention throughout and were impressed by the showcase of cutting and seaming methods by the two master butchers.

The final item on the agenda was a tasting lunch of all three proteins under the QMS umbrella: Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

Campbells Prime Meats chef, Stevie Cheape, prepared Scotch Lamb racks, Specially Select Pork fillet and Scotch Beef sirloin and fillet for the attendees to sample.

The quality of the products, both in flavour and tenderness, were highly praised by all.

Gordon Newlands, Brands Development Manager at QMS, signed off the event by thanking attendees for taking the time to learn, observe and taste the famous brands.

Gordon Newlands said: “The Campbells Prime Meat Scotch Chefs event, held in collaboration with QMS, was an engaging session that aimed to educate chefs on the unique distinctions between the Scotch brands.

“Feedback post-event has been really positive from the chefs, so hopefully we can hold another event of the same calibre in the near future.”

Iain Brown, Director at Campbells Prime Meat, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the ten chefs to our recent Scotch brands event with Quality Meat Scotland.

“It was a successful session and provided valuable insights into all three Scotch products.

“The showcase of cutting and seaming methods, as well as the delicious tasting lunch, truly highlighted the exceptional quality of these products.

“We are delighted with the positive feedback we’ve had from those who attended.”

Speaking post-event on LinkedIn, Stuart Aitken, Regional Culinary Lead at BaxterStorey, said: “Thank you to Campbells Prime Meat Limited and Quality Meat Scotland for the invite today.

“A great insight into Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb accreditation, which holds the coveted PGI status and rightly so.

“Seeing the butchers do their thing never gets old, sadly a skill that is slowly leaving many kitchens.

“I look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Kieran Wight, Head Chef at Scottish Rugby Hospitality Elior UK, wrote: “Delighted to attend a fantastic collaboration with Campbells Prime Meat Limited and Quality Meat Scotland.

“A fantastic insight into Scotch Beef, Lamb and Specially Selected Pork and the knowledge and experience from the skilled butchers.

“Engaging with suppliers, ensuring the best possible product reaches us and learning about its background is key.”

For more information on QMS or the Scotch brands, visit the website.