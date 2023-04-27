Scottish explorers on world first expedition to the Amazon River

Scotland’s leading outdoor equipment and clothing retailer bid farewell to the leader of an expedition heading to the Amazon.

David Bathgate will lead ‘Summit to Sea’ is leaving the UK with his team to navigate the Amazon River for the first time from its highest source Volcán Chimborazo in the Ecuadorian Andes.

The Expedition will negotiate 5000 kilometres of wilderness, to where the Brazilian coast meets the Atlantic Ocean.

The team will depart the United Kingdom and head to the Amazon river.

Tiso are a cornerstone sponsor of the project with sponsorship of the project marking the 60th anniversary of the company.

Sponsorship reflects their sense of adventure, sustainability ethos and strong family values and could also culminate in Tiso being part of a world first achievement.

Tiso Group CEO Chris Tiso explains: “My late father Graham, co-founder of Tiso, was a great friend and climbing partner of David Bathgate, father of John who has created this expedition.

“It was an unfulfilled dream of David’s, now 81, to make this journey – his son and a team of former Royal Marines will follow that path instead. We are delighted to be part of this unique expedition.

“Adventures like this have always been at the heart of what Tiso supports as a business, from Everest challenges to The Polar Academy – exploration is at our core.”

John Bathgate, leader of Amazon-Summit to Sea said: “I am very grateful for the support we have had from Tiso and their partners, including Berghaus and Scarpa.

“We were recently awarded £2000 from the Captain Scott Society ‘Spirit of Adventure’ award, which could not have come at a better time.

“Covering terrain from glaciers all the way to rainforests can bring up a few difficulties.

“There are going to be some physically tough and emotional times ahead, and we are looking forward to the test.

“This challenge will be a once in a life time experience, and through it, we hope to raise funds for Rainforest Concern and Royal Marines Charity.

“The journey could take up to 7 months, which will give us time to complete scientific and anthropological research and meet indigenous people along the river who have had limited contact with the Western world.

“We will be exploring with them the relationship between nature and mental health and how the surrounding environment impacts their everyday life.”