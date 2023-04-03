Sporting company forms partnership with memory charity to aid elderly

Sports fan travel operator Sportsbreaks.com has today announced a year-long partnership with the charity and social enterprise Sporting Memories in the UK.

The two organisations, connected by a passion for providing incredible experiences for sports fans to create memories, will work together to deliver several campaigns throughout 2023, raising much needed funds and awareness for fans living with dementia.

The partnership will span a wealth of sports Sportsbreaks.com offers ticket, travel, and hotel packages for, including Formula 1, football, and the Rugby World Cup France 2023.

The companies have combined on a year long partnership to aid the elderly.

As part of the partnership, Sportsbreaks.com will support Sporting Memories on its mission to help reduce isolation and to improve the mental and physical well-being of its network of over 150 clubs in Great Britain and beyond.

Through a range of activities with clubs and events at some of the world’s best sporting arenas.

The goal will be to help older people use the power of sport and physical activity to reminiscence, replay and reconnect with their cherished memories.

In addition to an upfront partnership investment which will provide financial support to Sporting Memories, Sportsbreaks.com will engage its staff in a series of fund-raising activities across the year and will give its customers the opportunity to donate to the charity at the point of sale if they wish to do so.

All the proceeds from donations and fundraising initiatives will go towards supporting Sporting Memories’ network of clubs.

Head of Sportsbreaks.com, Amanda Brandariz, said: “We are delighted to partner with Sporting Memories, which is an incredible charity that is using the power of sport to leave a lasting and positive change in our society.

“We believe that sporting experiences cannot be rivalled when it comes to creating memories.

“We hope that through this partnership we can help unlock memories for so many people, whilst importantly raising awareness of the challenges for those living with dementia.”

Chris Wilkins MBE, CEO and Co-Founder of Sporting Memories, added: “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Sportsbreaks.com on this exciting partnership.

“It will combine the power of live sport and our organisation’s activities to raise awareness around issues like dementia and the way our work and sport can help improve the mental and physical wellbeing of older people.

“Since our inception in 2011, we’ve seen how powerful recollections of attending sports events can be for our members, particularly those living with dementia and other long-term cognitive conditions.

“Which is why this partnership will prove invaluable both to those able to attend some of the greatest sporting events in the world, but also all our Club members across the UK and beyond.

“They will be reminded of their own sporting memories as we share the new stories that this project will create.”

For more information on Sportsbreaks.com, including its unforgettable sports travel experiences

For more information on Sporting Memories