A DAD has been left red-faced after the “fox tail” that he ordered for his son to play dress-up turned out to be a sex toy.

Ryan Morey was trawling Amazon on Saturday for a faux tail for young son Jamie, who had requested the get-up to join pals in their playtime pretending to be animals.

Pictured: Ryan Morey with son Jamie. (C) Ryan Morey

Business owner Ryan reckoned he was onto a winner for his 8-year-old son after finding a clip-on fox tail described as an “adult fancy dress cosplay costume Halloween party” for just under £11.

However, the dad from Portsmouth, Hampshire was soon left howling when the parcel arrived on Monday and he unwrapped it to discover the item was in fact a butt plug.

Images of the item for sale on Amazon see it advertised as a 17-inch-long furry grey fox tail with a silver clip on the end – and most importantly, no plug seen in the initial photo.

Next to the photo of the toy is a description which reads: “The tail is made of high-quality artificial fur. It is fluffy enough, pleasant to the touch, looks quite natural and attractive.

“Size and colour: About 17-inch length, maybe shorter or longer. The colour is as picture displayed.”

Sure enough, the description then reads: “If desired, you can use it as a separate toy or pet play, having fastened the tail to the plug with the help of a convenient and reliable carbine.

“Detachable tail plug is a find for those who like thorough disinfection, having unfastened the tail, you can especially diligently clean the plug without being afraid of damaging the fur.

“Discreet shipping, respect your privacy.”

Advertised beneath the sex toy are cat masks and gloves which appears to be frequently purchased together by shoppers.

A further image snapped by Ryan after receiving the item shows the opened parcel with the grey fur tail still inside the plastic packaging – and the bonus butt plug lying alongside it.

Pictured: The online advert on Amazon. (C) Amazon UK

In the next snap, Ryan hilariously holds the shiny silver sex toy aloft, seemingly having been left in stitches by his innocent mistake.

Ryan took to social media yesterday to share the hilarious moment, warning parents to check parcels before gifting them to children.

He wrote: “Always open the package before your child.

“So, my son wanted to buy himself a clip-on fluffy tail so he could join several other school kids in pretending to be animals during break time.

“He was adamant it wasn’t to be one that ties around the waist, but instead have a clip. So, we searched Amazon and eventually we found the perfect one.

“He was thrilled and couldn’t wait for it to arrive. Well, this afternoon it did.

“I opened the packaging because there was a chance it could be my daughter’s new skirt and I didn’t want him being disappointed.

“If it was my only purchase, I’d have left him to open it because who doesn’t love opening parcels?

“Well blow me down, was I glad I did. There was only a bloody butt plug attached to it.

Pictured: The sex toy that Ryan received. (C) Ryan Morey.

“In hindsight, I should have read the reviews but as we’d struggled to find a clip one, we just went ahead and ordered without hesitation.

“I was glad to see that I wasn’t the only one making this mistake when I did go back to read them. That could’ve been a very awkward conversation.”

Ryan’s post received over 6,800 likes and more than 970 comments from parents left tickled by the dad’s shopping blunder.

One person wrote: “My favourite part of this post is that the [Amazon] review was written December 25. You just know that was after little Frankie opened his brand-new butt plug in front of Grandma.”

Another said: “Sorry for laughing but oops. Glad you got to the post first.”

A third commented: “This absolutely made my day. Brilliant.”

A fourth added: “Oh my God. This is hilarious. I once had someone buy me one of these as a joke. I didn’t even know until someone told me.”

Speaking to Ryan today he said: “So, my son asked if he could buy a fluffy tail to play with as some of the other children in his class were pretending to be animals at break time.

“However, he didn’t want one that tied around the waist. He wanted it to be a clip-on so that he could easily take it on and off.

“We searched and searched Amazon but we couldn’t find any with clips until we saw the one that I’ve popped in the pictures. It was grey, it was fluffy, and it had a little clip.

“It said it was for adults’ cosplay or Halloween parties. I assumed this meant that it might be a bit longer than if it was a child size – not that it was an adult toy as such.

“In hindsight, I wish I had read reviews or even the description but because we’d been searching for so long and we thought we found what he wanted, I just went ahead and ordered it.

“Two days later it arrived in the post. However, the same day I was expecting Jamie’s sister’s skirt as well.

“Knowing how disappointed Jamie could be if it was not his package, I thought I best just check that it’s not the skirt because they were both going to be soft parcels.

“When I opened it though, my jaw hit the ground and I just burst out laughing. I couldn’t believe what I saw.

“There was the fluffy tail with a metal clip as expected but then also in a separate little pack, there was a solid metal butt plug.

“It just completely threw me, and I was in stitches for a good five minutes.

“I wanted to share my funny and potentially embarrassing story with other people in the hope that it would make them laugh, which for around 95% of the people that interacted with the post, it did.

“There were a small minority that made assumptions that my son having a tail meant that he was joining some cult called the ‘furries’ where people like to pretend to be animals, including using litter trays and licking their hands as if they’re paws.

“Some even questioned my parenting for ordering him a fluffy tail. However, I didn’t engage with those comments.

“I thought to myself, ‘He also has a Thor costume. That doesn’t mean he’s identifying as the God of Thunder’.

“It’s just a child wearing a bit of dress-up like every child has for many, many years.

“Anyway, it’s set to be returned to Amazon in the next day or two once I get it to the post office and we’ve now ordered a new one – after checking the full description of course.”