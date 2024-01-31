THE oldest woman in Scotland has celebrated her 111th birthday with well-wishes from the King and Rangers.

Marion Dawson turned 111 last Friday at her care home in Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire with a visit from Dr Iain Findlay on behalf of Lord Peter McCarthy – a representative of the British Crown.

Born in 1913 in Houston, Renfrewshire, Marion married late husband Robert in 1940 and had two children – Jean and Allan.

Now, the great-grandmother is a permanent resident of Morar Living where on she received her 8th birthday visit from Dr Findlay, who came bearing a card from the King and Queen Consort, in addition to a heartfelt message from Glasgow giants Rangers.

Dr Findlay said while presenting the special gift: “In the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, the British Monarch sends greetings on the 100th birthday and every birthday beginning with the 105th and the tradition goes back to 1908.

“It is my humble duty to present His Majesty’s greetings to Ms Marion Dawson on this most auspicious occasion.”

He continued: “You have seen changes that few of us have been privileged to witness.

“I looked up inventions in 1913 and I was surprised to find that that was the year that the suspension bra was first invented.

“If we shoot forward to 2024, we now have artificial intelligence and ChatGPT. So, I typed into ChatGPT, ‘What would I say to somebody on their 111th birthday’ and it came back with, ‘Wow’.”

He then read the card on behalf of the King: “We send you our heartfelt best wishes on the celebration of your 111th birthday on January 19, 2024.

Pictured: Marion Dawson celebrating at the care home. (C) Morar Living/Facebook.

“May the celebrations be particularly happy and memorable. Charles R, Camilla R.”

Dr Findlay then revealed his surprise gift for diehard Rangers fan Marion – a birthday wish from her beloved club’s manager Philippe Clement and an invite for a tour around Ibrox.

He read: “Dear Marion, I have heard you are a huge Rangers supporter and are celebrating your 111th birthday.

“So, on behalf of all the players and staff at Rangers Football Club I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a very happy birthday.

“I am delighted to enclose an invitation for a tour at Ibrox Stadium. Thank you for your continued support over the last 111 years.

“Enjoy your well-deserved celebrations. Best wishes, Philippe Clement – Manager of Rangers Football Club.”

Delighted Marion was “overwhelmed” by the gifts and well-wishes, and also spoke with Stephen McLachlan of Morar Living of her long life.

She said of the biggest achievement of her life was “staying so long“, adding: “I had a good man, I had a good family. They all helped me a lot.

Pictured: Marion’s birthday cake. (C) Morar Living/Facebook.

“I nearly never got my wedding. He got home on a Sunday, went away on the Wednesday and I never saw my man for a whole year.

“[He was] training. He got wounded twice.”

Daughter Jean later added of her mum: “It’s wonderful to still have her with us but I don’t see it as incredible. She’s just mum to me. She’s just always been there.”

Marion has lived through many significant moments in history, including two World Wars, the Spanish Influenza, 23 Prime Ministers and even the Covid-19 pandemic.

The centurion was born before the late Queen Elizabeth II and lived through her entire 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II and has been around longer than the BBC.

Morar Living care home shared in an online post last week: “Happiest of birthdays to Marion Dawson who turns 111 years old today.

“Marion is the oldest person in Scotland and is celebrating her special day at Bridge of Weir care home with her family, friends and staff members.”