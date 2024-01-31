Queue of dopey drivers spotted seemingly ignoring road closed sign to cruise through shut-off street

A QUEUE of dopey drivers was spotted seemingly completely ignoring a road closed sign to cruise through a shut-off street.

The motorists were spotted approaching – and then bypassing – the instruction on Madeley Road in Ealing, West London yesterday.

One after another, each driver takes their turn to advance up the road, despite the massive red sign reading “Road closed” alongside the no entry sign, leaving onlookers baffled.

Video filmed by a passing pedestrian shows the line of cars slowly driving past the red sign, which indicates the ongoing road improvement works are hoping to be completed by 29 January.

The cars hang back to allow more motorists coming from the opposite direction to pass – perhaps having been forced to turn around further down the street.

Once approaching vehicles have passed, the queue of waiting cars all motor on, passing both signs instructing road users not to go any further.

However, the last car is barely past the sign before the queue comes to a stop again for an unknown reason – possibly unable to get any further with their fruitless drive.

The pedestrian behind the camera alleges that further hundreds of cars ignored the road signs that evening, claiming that he had reported the incident to Metropolitan Police.

The footage was shared yesterday with the caption: “Dear Met Police, could you send officers to Madeley Road, Ealing please?

“Drivers seem a bit confused by what ‘No Entry’ means. Luckily though, it was only a couple. Of hundred.”

The post gained hundreds of likes and comments from social media users who were quick to claim that the oblivious motorists may not be in the wrong.

One user said: “What kind of drunken traffic planning is this? Why isn’t the sign in the middle of the road?

“And where are all those cars supposed to go when they’ve already come this far only to see it’s a dead end?”

Another added: “It would help enormously if they said which road was closed. Eg Coventry Road closed. Is the closed road the main road? A side street? No one ever knows.”

A third commented: “These signs can be confusing, it might be that the next turning or road in closed, not this one, otherwise there would be a traffic jam by now.”

A fourth claimed: “To be honest, why would anyone listen to these signs anyway? I always go through them, doesn’t hurt anyone (other than big adult babies).”