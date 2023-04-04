A HILARIOUS video shows a drunken Scot’s reaction upon meeting a hen party and learning that the bride-to-be’s fiance would be enjoying his upcoming stag do – in Glasgow.

Louisa Mailey jetted off to Tenerife, Spain for pal Mel Causey’s hen do last Wednesday and were out on the town when they bumped into a group of young Glaswegian lads.

Louisa from Manchester, Lancashire then revealed to one of the Scotsmen that instead of the sunny shores of Spain, Mel’s fiance Andy Brown’s pre-marriage party would be in Scotland’s biggest city.

The video begins mid-conversation after the unidentified Scot has been informed that Andy would be visiting his home city.

Clad in a white North Face t-shirt and a pair of sunglasses, he says: “I canny (sic) believe you bullied that c**t into going to Glasgow. I mean I’m from Glasgow and I wouldn’t even go there if I had to.

“That’s p*sh! You came to Tenerife and he’s going to Glasgow? What is that all about, man?”

The Scot then appears to realise he is being filmed and points directly into the camera in a hilarious plea to the groom.

He continues: “Big man, hope you see this man and just get to f**k. Go to Portugal or something mate, don’t go to Glasgow, please don’t go to Glasgow mate, Partick is terrible, terrible mate, terrible.”

He then concludes his hysterical rant by calmly saying “Thanks,” before walking off.

Louisa shared the side-splitting interaction to social media on Sunday with the caption: “‘That’s p*sh’ TikTok do your thing and find him.”

The video has since received more than 24,000 likes and over 250 comments from users left in stitches by the man’s anti-Glasgow pleas.

One user wrote: “It’s the thanks at the end. He is right, I am from Glasgow and can fully back him up.”

Another commented: “The ‘thanks’ is what every Scottish person does at the end of a voicemail.”

A third joked: “My Spanish is getting better, I understood some of that.”

Another said: “Who in their right head comes here willingly.”

The hen party in Tenerife. Credits: Louisa Mailey.

Speaking today Louisa said: “The group of [stag do] lads all met in school and some of the hen do girls are the other halves of the lads.

“The lads shortlisted three places: Barcelona, Amsterdam and Glasgow…

“The majority were looking forward to a sunny boozy stag do. After the best man decided to do all his research based on Glasgow, the decision was swayed.

“And then the girls booked Tenerife so the last 12 months we have had this ongoing joke about how much better we have it than them going freezing in Glasgow – especially when we found out they’d be white water rafting.

“The first night of the hen we bumped into a friendly group of young lads who asked where we were from.

“When we found out they were from Glasgow we said that’s where the stag is next week.

“They couldn’t believe it, especially with us going to Tenerife. There was no doubt who came out on top.

“So as a laugh I asked one of the lads if we could send a video as a laugh to annoy the best man but we didn’t expect him to rip into it as much as he did.

“We woke up in the morning in hysterics and the rest of the stags thought it was hilarious – not so much the best man.

“They’re currently on the train heading up there now we’ll find out on Sunday if it was p*sh or not!

“We were shocked there was such a reaction. We thought it would be more of an inside joke and others wouldn’t see the funny side.

“We were also shocked to see that so many people so far have recognised him.”