A BRAVE tot who has just two weeks left to live after a tragic diagnosis of terminal cancer was given a heartwarming 7,000-vehicle long tribute by locals.

Morgan Ridler was diagnosed with adreno cortical carcinoma – a rare form of cancer – at just two-years-old in October 2021.

Despite remaining hopeful, the youngster and his family from Gorseinon, Swansea were last week given the devastating news that the cancer had spread rapidly, giving him just under two weeks to live.

Morgan is now in palliative care and heartbreakingly may not live to see his fourth birthday on 7 July.

Despite the truly tragic circumstances, Morgan’s story has moved locals, who opted to organise a heartwarming tribute which saw the roads of his hometown painted rainbow colours.

Soon after, an incredible convoy of 7,000 vehicles – including famous motorcycle club Hell’s Angels and a full marching band – passed through the town for the tot, who watched on in the comfort of his home.

The tear-jerking footage shows Morgan’s garden laden with rainbow colours, as a banner on the wall reads: “No one fights alone. #MorgansArmy.”

Pictured: Brave Morgan Ridler. (C) Natalie Ridler.

Roads can be seen cleared of traffic as lines of motorbikes pass the house where Morgan is watching from his bed.

Hundreds of residents also watch the parade in delight as the on-screen text reads: “Our community and Swansea came together in a massive way today to show love for Morgan with Morgan’s Ride Out.”

An array of colourful bunting can be seen hung throughout the street as Morgan smiles in delight at seeing the parade.

A man dressed as Spider-Man then delivers a special gift to Morgan as the text continues: “Over 7,000 vehicles convoyed. Cars, motorcycles, vans, lorries and buses – Morgan loved it!”

The clip then shows the parade of vehicles driving slowly through the street as residents cheer them on.

Pictured: The rainbow road in progress. (C) Natalie Ridler.

The displayed text reads: “Plenty of generous donations to our charity so Morgan’s legacy of helping other families like others will continue!”

The camera then pans to a smiling Morgan who points in glee at the parade, as the text reads: “You are so loved.”

The touching footage was uploaded to social media by Morgan’s mum Natalie Ridler yesterday, with the caption: “Such an incredible day for our special boy.”

The clip has since gained over 11,000 likes and more than 300 comments from users left moved by the tribute to the youngster.

One user said: “My boyfriend rode his bike. He said he felt so emotional, life is so cruel. Such a brave little boy,sending my love to the family.”

The parade was even joined by the Hell’s Angels motorcycle club. (C) Natalie Ridler.

Another replied: “It was such an honour to march and be part of this today.”

A third added: “How beautiful to live in such a supportive community, and happiness on Morgan’s face, keep going little man.”

Another commented: “Good luck little one. Hope you had a great day, keep smiling.”

A fifth said: “Stumbled across Morgan’s story on Facebook. Part of me wishes I was still ignorant to how cruel this world is sometimes. You are an inspiration.”

Speaking to Natalie, 33, today, she said: “Last week Morgan was given two weeks to live after a 20 month battle with a rare cancer.

The marching band played the lullaby You Are My Sunshine, as they marched past Morgan. (C) Natalie Ridler.

“The childhood cancer ward on which he was treated is called rainbow ward, as rainbows always come after storms.

“Our community wanted to symbolise this to honour him and the other children who have fought on the rainbow ward, and so the idea was born to paint rainbows all along the curbs on the road where we live.

“Rainbows are a symbol of hope for anyone who needs them and so for the community, despite Morgan’s terminal diagnosis, he has become a symbol of hope as he always has a smile and joy for life.

“We started a small charity in his name some months ago and we support families of children who are fighting cancer in South Wales.

“So his legacy is love. Cancer doesn’t win, love does.”

EDIT

Since the time of writing, Morgan sadly passed away on Wednesday 3 July.

Parents Natalie and Matt wrote in a post: “Our beautiful boy started on his next great adventure at approximately 5.30am this morning.

“He was peaceful and comfortable with his family around him. Although it was faster than we could ever have anticipated, Morgan was in control at the very end, knowing he was safe and we were with him.

“No more pain now, you fought so hard for so long, you always smiled regardless, you always laughed, you always loved.

“Although I wish this never happened to us, I know that we are better people for having known and loved you. You’ve taught us to be be more and love more.

“In us, you have inspired more love than I ever thought possible, you’ve created power for good and we are so grateful for you.

“Our Morgs. Our Squishy.”