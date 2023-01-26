A HILARIOUS video shows a man refusing to come down from the roof of a train after climbing up whilst allegedly running from police.

Akram Arshad captured the bizarre moment when leaving Barons Court station in Hammersmith & Fulham, Greater London on Sunday.

The 28-year-old couldn’t believe his eyes when he noticed a man scaling the fence outside of his window and hopping on top of a train carriage right below him.

Video shows the unidentified man in the middle of climbing over a barrier separating the railway line from the street adjacent to it, whilst seemingly arguing with someone off-screen.

Akram can be heard behind the camera saying “Oh no, there is a person in the garden.”

The man, dressed in a black puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and a khaki green cap gestures wildly and glances around before sitting atop the fence and finding his footing.

He then steadies himself and in one dramatic movement, hops over onto the roof of the carriage.

Akram narrates in the background, saying: “Oh, police officer, he’s behind him…he jumped on the train!” before laughing.”

The man proceeds to walk around on the roof whilst continuing to make gestures and pointing to the carriage he is standing on, as railway workers below look up in disbelief.

Akram jokes: “That guy is a f***ing Spider-Man I’m telling you – and I have all of this on video. Spider-Man on the train.”

The man continues to speak to someone off-camera, whom Akram believed to be a police officer, whilst shaking his head in dismissal, seemingly refusing to come down from the carriage roof.

Akram shared the footage to TikTok on Sunday with the caption: “Spider-Man on the tube”.

The video received over 200 likes and a number of comments from users who reacted in shock to the bizarre scenes.

One user wrote: “Always some clown delaying the trains doing silly stuff.”

Another added: “He’s saying more can travel on the train roof like we do in India.”

A third said: “Wait is that the guy who had the whole line shut?”

Another commented: ” The home of crazy.”

A fifth said however: “You are getting excited by a person who has mental health issues stopping a tube and people getting home or to work.”

Speaking today actor and school teacher Akram said: “The man blocked many lines, specifically the Piccadilly Line. He was escaping from police from what I saw.

Akram Arshad posing in-front of iconic London red bus. Credits: Akram Arshad/Facebook.

“Plus, he was drunk. The Piccadilly Line had been closed for the entire day. Luckily, police was able to catch the man.

“I was shocked to see it, because we pay a lot for travel and trains get blocked for these clowns.”

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police Authority said today: ‘We were called to Barons Court station at 2.17pm on Sunday 22 January following reports of a man on the station roof.

“Officers worked throughout the night alongside specialist negotiators to bring the incident to a safe conclusion as soon as possible.

“The man came down from the roof early on the morning of 23 January and was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway and criminal damage.

“He was taken to police custody once he had been checked over in hospital.’