A HILARIOUS video shows the moment a mum captures a bear opening the passenger door of her neighbour’s car – before climbing inside and hiding in the boot.

Jessica Harvey had been about to set out from her holiday home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee earlier this month when she noticed an unexpected visitor nosing about her brother-in-law’s truck.

The mum-of-one, alongside husband Brett, watched on in disbelief as a young black bear brazenly sauntered up to the vehicle, before opening the door and hopping inside.

Incredible video shows Jessica and Brett filming from inside their car and watching in shock as the small cub wrestles with the rear passenger door handle of the silver Chevrolet Traverse.

Jessica watches as the cub manages to open the door, battling with the weight of it to get itself inside as she exclaims: “Oh no, honk the horn, honk the horn.”

Jessica urges her husband to honk the horn in an attempt to scare the bear away as it manages to wedge itself in between the door and the car.

She chuckles as she yells: “Oh my God, no. Brett, honk the horn. Oh he’s going to tear up their car – Brett, honk the horn.”

Brett eventually honks the horn right as the bear is beginning to hilariously clamber inside, pulling its weight up into the rear passenger seats as the door swings shut behind it.

Jessica yells “Oh my God, he’s in the car” in disbelief as Brett repeats: “Oh s**t.”

The clip then cuts to Brett standing by the boot of the SUV, with his stunned brother – the owner of the SUV – watching the events transpire.

The song Run by AWOLNATION plays in the background as an excited Jessica curses to herself.

Pictured: The bear attempting to break into the car. (C) Jessica Harvey.

Brett then asks if the boot has an automatic catch before nervously preparing to open the boot – but not before his brother has already fled from the scene, darting out of shot in fear.

Brett, seemingly just as scared, lifts the boot and runs away before it has even fully opened.

Despite their fear, the bear – who appears to be sitting comfortably in the boot of the car – lumbers out a few moments later, looking on quizzically at the two men it has scared away.

Jessica took to social media earlier this month to share the hilarious clip, writing: “Had to tell the neighbour there was a bear in the car.”

The post received over 626,400 likes and more than 13,000 comments as many viewers were left in stitches by the action.

One person wrote: “Oh hell naw. Pack my ‘ish and get me back to the city.”

Another joked: “From now on and forever, bears in cars are always Brett’s fault.”

A third commented: “Not the bear looking for the button to close it.”

Another added: “The bear was like, ‘Did I tell you to disturb me?’”

A fifth wrote: “Alexa play Blame Brett by the Beaches.”