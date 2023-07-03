A HEARTWARMING video shows the moment a woman opens the more than two decade-old nostalgia-inducing time capsule she received for her 23rd birthday.

Holly Bobbins was initially given the briefcase at the start of the millennium by an ex-boyfriend as part of a birthday gift, which she filled with key memories of her life in 2000.

Holly, from Hampshire, then gave the sealed case to lock away in their loft to forget about before finally opening it on Monday, 23 years later.

In the video, Holly – now 46-years-old – explains the origins of the case, saying: “23 years ago on the 26th of June, my boyfriend at the time gave me this time capsule.”

She then goes on to explain that the time capsule has only ever been opened once before at a campsite.

Holly, a wedding and family photographer, manages to break into the time capsule after the key doesn’t work and lays her eyes upon her long forgotten prized possessions.

The first item is a ten pack of Marlboro Lights cigarettes – boasting the original packaging before smoking warning packaging became the norm.

Alongside the cigarettes is a large black notebook and a multipack of Quavers crisps, having gone out of date many years ago.

Holly looks through the box whilst narrating her thoughts on the two-decade old items, saying: “Okay so I’ve just opened it and this is what we’ve got so far, I did remember that there were some Quavers.”

Holly is then stunned to see memories of the past, including a supermarket brand that was much loved to 90s shoppers.

She says: “I think there’s an exploded can of black olives from Safeway, f**k me.”

The artist then peels off a sticky sweet as she reveals a can of Red Bull which has burst open and covered some prized possessions in its fizzy liquid.

Holly then lays out the entirety of the briefcase on her table to showcase exactly what she wanted to remember from her youth – including the television listings for June 26 2000.

There are several British staples included in the treasured items, such as Rizla rolling papers, a scratchcard and a copy of chart-topping band Coldplay’s first ever single, Yellow.

In a serendipitous turn of events Holly explains she attended school with Coldplay’s drummer, Will Champion, and that the band’s debut single actually came out on her birthday.

Other items seen in the briefcase include a Frosties cereal bar, Pokemon temporary tattoos and a Simpsons-themed PEZ Dispenser.

Holly shared her video to social media earlier this week writing: “I waited 23 years to open this.”

Her video has received over 1,000 likes with dozens of comments from a slew of viewers hit with a dose of nostalgia.

The briefcase was filled in 2000 before being opened this week. Credit: Holly Bobbins

One said: “PK chewing gum was my fave.”

Another added: “Those cereal bars were amazing.”

A third replied: “OMG I totally forgot about time capsules, you’ve given inspo with the family this weekend.”

Another commented: “I made one when I was nine, opened it when I was 40 and resealed to open again when I’m 70.”

Speaking today, Holly said: “The time capsule was a gift from my boyfriend at the time, I’m still best friends with his sister.

“My lucky number is 23 so this was my 23rd birthday gift from him.

“I could only remember that there was a can of Red Bull and some Quavers, I knew there were some lists of who was going out with who at the time and a list of books I’d read.

“I included a copy of my degree show booklet which I’d just finished and the first ever Coldplay single that came out on that day.

“I’d gone to primary and secondary school with Will Champion the drummer so that was in there which is cool although it got a bit [ruined] by the exploding Red Bull.

“[There’s] also a CD of a band that my friends were in.

“I took the cover shot and Steve, a dear friend who was in the band, passed away last year and I’m still friends with everyone.

“It’s been quite the journey.”

The world’s first time capsule debuted in 1876 when New York magazine publisher Anna Deihm assembled a ‘century safe’ at the U.S Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.