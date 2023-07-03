A NEWLYWED couple ditched their own wedding reception to attend a Harry Styles concert for their first dance.

Devon Ruth Collins, 29, and Mitchell Fellows, 21, married earlier this month but had been gutted to discover during their wedding prep that Styles was due to perform at Wembley the same day,

However the couple from Gornal, West Midlands decided to put a special twist on their big day that would ensure they could get the best of both worlds.

Catching a train right after they got hitched, the pair raced over to Wembley Stadium – with Devon Ruth still in full wedding dress – where they had their first jive as a married couple.

The couple had their first dance in the stadium’s Bobby Moore suite amongst the throng of Styles’ superfans as Westlife’s Queen of my Heart played, followed by Styles’ Love of my Life.

The moment was doubly special, being the song playing when Mitchell proposed to Devon Ruth at a Westlife concert – making it all the more memorable for the loved-up couple.

They later danced in the crowd as Devon Ruth cheekily held up a sign which read: “Just married but will you be my daddy?”

Heartwarming footage shows Devon Ruth and new husband Mitchell dancing in the suite with their eyes locked on each other as Styles fans watch in awe.

The video then shows the pair holding hands as Styles croons Watermelon Sugar, with the crowd bouncing in front of them.

The clip then finally cuts to Devon Ruth dancing at the concert as Styles sings What Makes You Beautiful by 29-year-old Styles and his former One Direction bandmates.

Pictured: Devon Ruth Collins waiting to get the tube to Wembley. (C) Devon Ruth Collins

Devon Ruth took to social media on Sunday to share the incredible moment, writing: “Get yourself a man who will ditch the wedding reception to see Harry styles instead”.

The post received over 53,000 likes and more than 200 comments as many fans shared their delight in seeing the couple celebrate their love for both Styles and each other.

One person wrote: “Westlife and Harry music. Wow, a girl’s dream. Congrats.”

Another said: “This is love. What a dream.”

A third commented: “This is going on my list of reasons to get married: having the reception at a Harry Styles concert.”

A fourth joked: “So you’re saying Harry Styles performed at your wedding?”

Speaking to Devon Ruth today, she said: “We booked our actual wedding and reception ages ago and then Harry released his tour dates.

Pictured: Devon Ruth Collins and husband Mitchell Fellows, holding the sign. (C) Devon Ruth Collins

“I was absolutely fuming that his Wembley date was on our wedding.

“So, we decided to book hospitality tickets and leave everyone else at our wedding reception and dashed off to get a train in my wedding dress, got the tube in my dress and went to the concert in my dress.

“Some of [the guests] knew we were going to London but didn’t really know the details.

“Whereas my friends were super excited for us and my twin brother (who was also maid of honour) really encouraged it.

“We had our first dance as a surprise in the Bobby Moore suite at Wembley to Queen of my Heart by Westlife – [to] which my partner proposed to me at the Wembley Westlife concert.

“So, our first dance was Queen of my Heart and then they played Love of my Life by Harry Styles

“To top it off, I wore white Doc Martens under my dress and had a sign that said ‘Just married, but will you be my daddy’.

Pictured: The couple at the concert. (C) Devon Ruth Collins.

“I just wanted something different for our wedding and that was for us, not for everyone else.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, genuinely magical. Bit disappointing that Harry didn’t get to see my sign but it is what it is, other than that it was an absolute dream.”