A CASH-SAVVY couple have been left delighted after managing to snag their entire wedding day at a snip for just £3,000.

Lianne and Jack Berrell tied the knot on Saturday after a year’s worth of planning which saw them cash in on deals, bargains and money-saving tips to have the perfect day.

Newlyweds Lianne and Jack. (C) Lianne Berrell

Lianne, 36, shared some of the approaches they took to save cash on their big day, which included an entire function hall and buffet for 60 at just £1,600 and a wedding dress for only £40.

The couple from Leeds, Yorkshire even called in some favours from family and friends – with a friend offering to bake a three-tier cake and a photography student neighbour snapping their special day.

The bargains began with the couple arranging to hire The Adelphi function room in Leeds for only £200, and a buffet for 60 for an additional £1,400.

Lianne – who is also 21 weeks pregnant – then opted to do her own hair and make-up, before snapping up an incredible wedding dress from Facebook Marketplace for a mind-blowing £40.

For the wedding reception, the clever couple then decided to purchase decorations from various stores including Amazon, The Range and online shop Shein.

The wedding band came from the late aunt of groom Jack, 35, so held sentimental value as well as keeping costs down.

The bride’s stay the night before came at the Jury’s Inn, Leeds, with her bridesmaid, using a discount found on booking.com.

Lianne took to social media on Monday to share her cut-price special day, writing: “We had our day on Saturday and we did everything for around £3,000 – and I mean everything!

“I did my own hair and makeup, bought my dress off market place (£40), my flowers I did by myself and bought from Shein, the decorations I did myself.

“Rolls of organza and balloons bought off Amazon, petals from The Range and crystals for the tables also from The Range.

“Venue was a total of £1,600, including food and drinks on arrival.

The gender reveal wedding cake designed by a family friend. (C) Lianne Berrell

“DJ was a family member and we made a Spotify playlist, the photographer was someone who is getting into wedding photography.

“Wedding cake was by a family friend which also included a gender reveal (I’m 21 weeks pregnant).

“Bridesmaids’ dresses from Ever Pretty – absolute bargain at £50 each and the quality is amazing. Suits from M&S for the groom, best man and from Next for my son.

“My wedding band is my husband’s late aunties, so full of sentiment.

“Honestly, just because things are done on the ‘cheap’, it doesn’t make it any less special, it was all done with love.

“We had the best day ever and our guests said it was fab.”

The post garnered over 1,000 likes and more than 140 comments from users left stunned at the bargain-hunting bride’s big day.

One user wrote: “Love this and congrats on the baby girl. Girls rock!

“You look beautiful, I really love your make-up – you are glowing. I’m glad you had a fab day.”

Another said: “Well done,you look beautiful. I wish more brides would do what you have done.

“I just can’t believe what some are paying out.”

Pictured: The bouquet Lianne made.

A third commented: “Congratulations. Your flowers are gorgeous.

“I’ve ordered mine from Shein as well and all my decorations and photo booth things – save so much money.”

A fourth added: “Very impressive. My venue alone is £9,000.

“You look amazing though and huge congratulations on your marriage and also your little one on the way.”

Speaking today, Lianne said: “First of all, for me and my partner we wanted a non-fuss day, laid back and basically a party.

“We looked around a few venues in Leeds and decided a hotel setting wouldn’t be for us, not only being out of our price range but it wasn’t the vibe we were going for.

“We didn’t want a sit-down meal or keeping our guests waiting ages for photos to be taken. We had visited a few places in Leeds then the final place was The Adelphi.

“There was a function room above and it was just perfect.

“It cost £200 to rent the place out and then the buffet (which was amazing- not usual sausage rolls and quiche) to feed 60 plus drinks on arrival was £1,400.

“I decided I was going to do my own flowers, so I took to Shein. I made all my bouquets – five in total – myself and the nine button holes for £65.

“My dress I found for £40 on Marketplace and I bought that two days before the wedding and got stitched into it on my wedding day – I’m 21 weeks pregnant.

Pictured: The wedding reception. (C) Lianne Berrell

“My bridesmaid’s mum made the wedding cake and also doubled up as a gender reveal – to find out we will be having a little girl. We already have a little boy as well.

“We made a Spotify playlist for the early reception and then my husband’s brother was the DJ.

“My photographer was my next-door neighbour who is currently at university studying photography, and her assistant photographer was also a student getting into event photography, particularly weddings.

“My beautiful wedding band is my husband’s late aunts, so it has sentimental value and is absolutely stunning. It suits my engagement ring really well.

“There were four of us that decorated the night before and they were all family members, it took us around an hour and half to decorate the venue.

“It’s not for everyone, as everyone has their own idea of perfect, but for us – this was our perfect day.

“Off the back of posting my bouquets, I had loads of messages on how people liked them. So, I’m contemplating making them for other brides whilst I’m on maternity leave.

“Literally everything went perfect. My bridesmaid and I stayed in The Jury’s Inn the night before – and got an upgrade free of charge, I’d already found a deal on booking.com too.

“We walked through Leeds down to the Adelphi, the weather was amazing and the response from people cheering and congratulating us was fabulous.

“Everyone was so relaxed and the whole day went without drama. Then, my husband and I went back to Jury’s Inn, which is literally round the corner.

“It was such an amazing day. Just relaxed and no stress.”