A SCOTS shopworker was left stunned after her partner surprised her at work – by popping the big question during her shift.

Lynne Fuller was working on the checkout at the Aldi branch in Inshes Retail Park, Inverness on Friday when her partner Mike Durrant turned up with a surprise in store.

The 50-year-old watched on as Mike, 54, accompanied by a bagpiper in full regalia, approached her from quite literally down the aisle, before taking to one knee in a touching proposal.

Mike surprised Lynne during her shift at Aldi in Inverness. Credit: Aldi

Although gob-smacked, Lynne quickly accepted the proposal from her romantic partner – before being allowed to clock off early to celebrate the occasion.

A video posted online shows the moment that Mike is led towards his beloved as the piper blasts out Scotland the Brave.

Mike, who also works for Aldi, is the last man to round the corner and walks towards the checkout as Lynne continues to scan a customer’s shopping.

Her partner then takes her hand before embracing her as the bagpipes sound in the background.

Lynne, dressed in her Aldi work uniform, appears overwhelmed by the touching surprise and sniffs as Mike descends to one knee.

Thoughtful Mike then pops the big question, asking Lynne: “Will you marry me?”

He barely has time to utter the phrase before Lynne rapidly replies: “Yes.”

The customers in the store clap and whoop at the couple’s exciting news as Mike decants the engagement ring from box to finger.

Social media users were quick to congratulate the happy couple over their upcoming nuptials with a planned 2025 wedding date.

Jennifer Watson said: “Oh wow, this makes my heart melt, people happy and positive vibes.”

Therese Masterson said: “Congratulations and all the best in your future life together.”

Carol McMillan said: “Aww some beautiful news to read today, congratulations to you both.”

Kerry Hamilton-Nicoll said: “That’s just lovely and congratulations to them both.”

Speaking today, an Aldi spokeswoman said: “We’re so pleased to have played a small part in Lynne and Mike’s engagement.

“At Aldi, we’re all about celebrating life’s milestones with our employees and this unique proposal will certainly be a cherished memory in our store’s history.

“Congratulations to the happy couple.”