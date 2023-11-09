A SCOTS couple have won the support of their local council after a neighbour allegedly complained about the Crazy Frog mural on their wall.

John and Caroline Mackay received a letter through the door last month informing them of a case in relation to their property over the mural on their garden wall.

John and Caroline Mackay. (C) Nick Potter.

John, 63, and Caroline, 60, say that the mural was painted by a friend in March to depict the Crazy Frog – the CGI character that rose to fame in 2003 with its cover version of earworm tune Axel F.

Despite its seemingly harmless nature, the couple, residing in Froghoop Cottage, Perth and Kinross, were shocked to learn of a complaint allegedly made to the council by an unknown neighbour.

The council’s initial report read: “It was brought to the attention of the planning authority that an alleged unauthorised painting had been completed on a boundary wall within the Errol conservation area.

“Evidence in regard to the alleged development undertaken was received on the 2nd of October 2023.

“It has been determined that development has been undertaken and does constitute development, as defined in Section 26 of the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act 1997 (as amended).

“Planning permission is not in place for the development.

“The development does not constitute permitted development under Class 3E or 9 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (Scotland) Order 1992 (as amended).”

Despite the report, the mural has allegedly attracted positive attention from passers-by, with many locals striking up conversations with the couple in disbelief over the nature of the complaint.

The council initially agreed that “a breach of planning control” had in fact occurred but in a shocking twist, decided to close the investigation anyway – with no repercussions.

The report concluded: “Perth & Kinross Council, as the Planning Authority, has determined that the case has been closed because: No significant planning harm.”

Speaking to John today, he said: “I got the wall painted about the end of March – so, about seven months ago and I thought I might get somebody moaning about it but I never heard anything.

“Then, last week, someone posted a note through my letterbox, saying he’d seen a complaint to the council, and he would like to have a chat.

“When you look at the council website to see what they said, they’d just decided it was not worth pursuing.

“I’m just racking my brains as to which person [it could’ve been]. Everybody’s really pleased with the mural. Hundreds of people gave positive comments.

“Whoever complained will be hiding.”

Caroline added: “I suppose I was a bit surprised because of the time that’s passed since he had the mural done and it was quite a surprise to get it

“People that we meet in the village, going past, walking the dogs will say, ‘Imagine complaining about that’. They didn’t consult anyone.”