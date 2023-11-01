THE TRAITORS star Meryl Williams has been left “shellshocked” following her recent nomination for a Scottish BAFTA award.

Williams, who shared the £100,000 jackpot with two co-stars on the popular BBC show last year, was nominated for Favourite Scot on Screen last week.

The 27-year-old, who has achondroplasia, which causes dwarfism, has now expressed how she hopes that her publicity will help to raise awareness on dwarfism.

In a video posted online last week, former customer service worker Meryl addressed her nomination, saying: “I just found out that I’ve been nominated for the Scottish BAFTAs.

“Going on the show, hopefully I have made people realise that ‘Oh, she can just do everything like I can do.’

“Just obviously, sometimes, in a different way. I never expected anything. I’ve just been so grateful for anything I do achieve, or anything that ever does happen.

“I’m so buzzing. If you told me what’s happening in my life right now, years ago, I’d be like, ‘No, never going to happen. Never in a million years’.

“For so long in my life, I wasn’t very happy and it’s just amazing how one year can change your whole life. A lot has happened this year and I’m so, so grateful that I’ve even been nominated.

“It’s amazing. I just want to say thank you so much […]”

The post received hundreds of likes and comments from fans who flocked to lend their support for the celeb.

One person wrote: “No one deserves it more. You’re so amazing.”

Another said: “I love your attitude. We need more people like you. Awesome channel.”

A third commented: “Proud of you always.”

Speaking to Meryl today she said: “I honestly didn’t expect to be nominated at all. I’m just so shellshocked and when the categories got released, I was just so shellshocked.

“I’m so, so grateful – I’m on cloud nine. I got emailed by the Scottish BAFTAs team and once it was released, I found out who was in my category.

“Finding out I’m against all of these amazing people – it was an honour to be beside them. My mum was so proud and was also on cloud nine as well.

“It’s such an amazing award and to be nominated in Scotland – my own country – I love Scotland – you feel really appreciative and it’s lovely that someone would nominate me.

“I think having a BAFTA would show everyone we’re just the same as everyone else. I’m in the same category as everyone else. It’s reinforcing and shows people that you can do anything you wanna do.

Pictured: THE TRAITORS star Meryl Williams. (C) Meryl Williams.

“It’s also raising awareness to educate people without [having to] educate them. I might be little, but I can tackle everything in every way.

“I’m the first female to be nominated with dwarfism. I didn’t even realise that. It was really heartwarming.

“I went into the show with no expectations – everything I do is always without expectations.

“[The award and show are] a gateway for more people with dwarfism. It’s breaking through the glass ceiling.”

The Scottish BAFTAs are voted in by members of the public, with the winner of the Favourite Scot on Screen award to be announced at the ceremony on 19 November.