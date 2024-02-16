Girl power! British women looking to leap into love this month

British women are looking to take charge of love this February 29th, with four in five considering plucking up the courage to pop the question to their partners this leap day.

Busting traditional gender norms, a new study by the UK’s fastest growing tour operator, easyJet Holidays, has revealed one in four women claim they’re more likely to propose on a Leap Day than any other.

To help those planning a romantic proposal, easyJet Holidays has revealed the top destinations for leap year proposals.

Paris was voted the European city most likely to see women propose on February 29th. Credit: Unsplash/Leonard Cotte

Paris tops the list of top destinations as the unofficial city of love, closely followed by Rome, and Venice with its idyllic canals.

The package holiday provider is asking women who are planning to propose to get in touch with them via their social channels.

Further, British women said their ideal proposal location would be during a romantic private dinner (61%), on the beach (43%) or on a romantic boat trip (35%).

Other top choices included on a cliff top at sunset (28%), while watching the Northern Lights (24%) and on top of a mountain (16%).

Unsurprisingly, Paris is the leader of the top 10 where women are likely to pop the question to their partners with more than 55% of women admitting they’d propose.

Rome, the eternal city, got the backing of 45% of women with Italian city Venice getting 34% of women thinking about asking the big question.

Santorini and Amsterdam received 24% and 15% respectively with Spanish capital Madrid only having the backing of 12% of women asked.

According to folklore – in the 5th century, St Brigid of Kildare complained to St Patrick that women had to wait too long for shy men to propose.

So, St Patrick decreed, that on a given day every four years, a woman is allowed to propose herself.

With two in five (39%) British women thinking the leap year tradition creates an opportunity for a fun story to tell in the future, a leap year could be time to change the relationship game.

Despite a quarter (24%) believing their partners wouldn’t like it if they proposed, over a third (37%) think women proposing to their partners is great, and one in four (23%) believe a leap day proposal would help take the stress off him.

Matt Callaghan, Chief Operating Officer at easyJet Holidays said: “We’re passionate about helping our customers create lifelong memories, so we’re pleased to offer some of the most romantic spots in Europe for a leap year proposal.

“It’s clear from our research that women across the UK have the desire to propose to their significant others on holiday, to kick off the rest of their lives together in the best possible way, and our getaways offer the perfect backdrop to this.

What’s more, our unbeatable value leaves more budget for the all-important engagement ring!”

Visit https://www.easyjet.com/en/holidays to book your 2024/2025 package holiday at the best value.??