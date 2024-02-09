Champion 480-year-old Welsh tree in running for European glory

WREXHAM’S local celebrity, and winner of the UK’s Tree of the Year 2023, has been shortlisted to be crowned Europe’s favourite for 2024.

The 480-year-old sweet chestnut tree, residing in Acton Park in the Welsh city, was chosen to represent the UK after winning the Woodland Trust’s prestigious Tree of the Year competition for 2023, which celebrates ancient and veteran trees in urban spaces.

Out of 15 competitors, the Welsh tree is currently sitting in 10th place.

The nearly 500-year-old Welsh tree currently in the top 10 for European title. Credits: Woodland Trust

Kylie Jones Mattock, Woodland Trust estate manager for Wales, said: “The Acton sweet chestnut is a symbol of resilience, having survived nearly 500 years of industrialisation, post-war timber shortages and battering storms.

“The European Tree of the Year competition might be the closest Wrexham gets to winning the Euros this year so please get voting.”

Wrexham has been previously known for its football team’s success, but now the Woodland Trust hope their chosen tree of the year will “shine just as brightly”.

Councillor Terry Evans said: “We were thrilled to get the Wrexham sweet chestnut shortlisted for the UK’s Tree of the Year – and even more so when we won, with a healthy 17% of the public vote.

“We hope that the people of Wales will get behind this remarkable tree once again.”

To support the UK’s representative go to www.treeoftheyear.org.

Online Voting is open until February 22.