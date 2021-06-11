Die-hard Scotland fan writes rousing poem ahead of Euros

A DIE-HARD Scotland fan has written a rousing poem for the Euros – and performed it outside Hampden.

Andrew Douglas, from Glasgow’s southside, wrote “Nineteen Ninety Eight”, a heartwarming look forward to Scotland’s first major tournament in 23 years.

And the 32-year-old actor filmed himself performing it outside the national stadium, managing to get a UEFA Euro 2020 banner in the background.

The video begins by panning across the sign for Mount Florida train station, the closest station to Hampden.

The poem states that “the stadiums might not be full, but our hearts will be” as coronavirus continues to limit attendances.

Douglas says that “the players and fans deserve this” and begs “let us dream!

“We’ve not had the chance since France ‘98”.

The video finishes with a close up of Hampden and features music from Scottish artist Scott McGill.

Douglas posted the video to Twitter yesterday – gaining over 55,000 views and over 1,600 likes.

Speaking today Douglas said: “I’ve always enjoyed writing my own pieces to perform.

“There have been so many Euros songs recently I wanted to do something a bit different.

“We are a nation of creatives so this was my way of expressing my excitement.

“I just started typing it out before I went to bed on Wednesday and just kept writing.

“I woke up on Thursday morning and fine tuned it.

“I sent it to some friends and they all loved it – so I grabbed my tripod and walked over to Hampden.

“I was hoping to get a bit closer but the security was really strict.

“But I found my spot and it really added to it – felt great having it behind me.

“I just wish more of us could get into Hampden on Monday.”

And with Monday being Douglas’ 32nd birthday, he said his ideal gift would be a win over Czech Republic in Scotland’s opening group stage game.

He added: “A win would be a present money couldn’t buy!”