Shocking video shows women egging car in suspected revenge attack

SHOCKING video shows a group of women egging and trashing a car on a residential street in a suspected revenge attack.

CCTV footage captured around ten females targeting the Ford Zetec that was parked up on Langdale Road in Wavertree, Liverpool in the early hours of this morning.

The group, who appear to be in their early 20s, are shown throwing eggs, noodles, flour and ketchup across the blue vehicle while wearing their pyjamas.

Throughout the clip, the women are shown to be circling the car to make sure it is covered from all angles.

A couple of culprits can be seen running from the scene whilst wiping their faces just before the video ends.

Shocking images also showed the aftermath of the incident and show the vehicle completely covered in food.



A neighbour, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared the footage in a local group this morning after being disgusted by the behaviour.



They wrote: “Whoever owns this car on Langdale Road L15 off Smithdown Road, here are the scumbag students that did this to your car tonight.”



Users were shocked at the footage and since the group only targeted one car some have suggested that the incident may have been a revenge attack.



Julie Brown said: “Someone has upset one of those girls, still not right to do that, they know where at least one lives. I’d be making her clean it up, and think twice before doing that again.”

Berna Noonan said: “Definitely cheated. Can’t just be random, cause they’d have got a few cars not just that one.”

Jen Jen said: “No matter how you look at it it’s criminal damage and I’m no grass but these little scumbags need reporting.

“I’d Iove to see them before a magistrate and have that on the record they won’t be laughing then!”

While Alex James Neagle added: “Could have been worse. It could have been bricks. between all of them they spent a small fortune on eggs.”

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police today said: “At around 12.20am this morning (Friday 11 June) we received a report of damage to a car on Langdale Road, Liverpool.

“It was reported that a group of around 15 males and females had covered a silver Ford Focus in eggs, flour and tomato ketchup.

“Officers attended but could not locate the suspects.

“Police are asking that anyone with further information on this, or other incidents of anti-social behaviour, come forward.

“Sergeant Jacqui Keeler said: ‘Such incidents of anti-social behaviour are unacceptable cause a great deal of distress in our communities.

‘We have stepped up patrols in the area and would ask anyone with any information to come forward.

‘We know how concerning anti-social behaviour can be for the community, so I strongly encourage members of the public to report incidents of anti-social behaviour to the police so we can take action to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

‘Whether you report information directly to us or through Crimestoppers, anonymously, all information will be acted upon to help keep our communities safe.’

“Anyone with any information can direct message @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 quoting reference 021 of 11/06 or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.”

Speaking today the neighbour who filmed the incident said: “We have just found out who the car belongs to, apparently the owner is another student who says it was deserved because he called one of the female students a w****.

“Which in my view they still shouldn’t have done it. It just proves the antisocial behaviour out of them and what lengths they will go to for revenge.”