Thousands of people believe the 2022 world cup should be boycotted

NEW research shows that 81% of people think that the home nations should boycott the 2022 World Cup which is held in Qatar.

In a survey conducted by RunRepeat, 4,201 people were asked about their feelings about the tournament that will commence next year.

Overall 81.04% of respondents asked believe the home nations should boycott Qatar whilst 81.34% agree the world cup should be removed from Qatar and held elsewhere.

When surveyed, 812 out of 1,002 Brits (81.04%) stated that they agree the home nations should boycott the FIFA World Cup next year in Qatar due to human rights issues.

Two main factors were considered when asking the public about the Qatar world cup.

The treatment of migrant workers and the treatment of women and the LGBT+ community in the country.

78.14% of UK respondents stated they strongly agree that the FA’s of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland should boycott due to the treatment of migrant workers.

The Guardian recently stated 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the World Cup was awarded.

A slightly lower 75.95% said the world cup should be boycotted when asked about Women’s rights and the rights of the LGBT+ community.

When comparing the UK data to the results of all 4,201 respondents worldwide, it is visible that the UK is more inclined to be in favour of a boycott.

The survey which received responses from 120 different countries shows that the Uk is more than 10 percent in favour of the boycott compared to the rest of the world.

When looking at the breakdown of respondents from England and Scotland, it seems that the English are slightly more likely to favour a boycott and the Scots are slightly more likely to be against one.