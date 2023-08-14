TREBLE-WINNING Manchester City captain Kevin de Bruyne has surprised his teammates with custom made platinum iPhones.

The Belgian handed out 26 specially commissioned ultra-luxurious phones marking the club’s historic win on the eve of the new premiership.

The iPhones worth £5,000 each were made by custom mobile designers iDesign Gold and were gifted to the players at a surprise get together on Thursday ahead of their Premiership opener against Burnley.

The gifts were inspired by football legend Lionel Messi after he gifted 24-carat gold iPhones worth £175,000 to the 35-strong Argentina World Cup winning squad and staff earlier this year.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated the club’s historic treble with custom made platinum iPhones for all the players.

The 2022/23 season was the best in Manchester City’s 129-year history as Pep Guardiola’s side achieved football immortality by winning the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Manchester City were only the second English men’s team to achieve the historic victory known as a ‘continental treble’, after their main rivals, Manchester United.

Following captain Kevin De Bruyne’s initiative, Manchester City are in discussions to form a partnership with the company to create unique, bespoke iPhones.

Kevin De Bruyne said: “I’ve been working with IDG for a few years and I really admire their limited edition phones, they’re like pieces of art!”

iDesign Gold is a UK company, headquartered in Dubai, crafting personalised smartphone devices.