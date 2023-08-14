SCOTLAND’S largest airline has celebrated carrying over 60 million passengers to and from Edinburgh Airport.

easyJet, which serves customers in Edinburgh and the surrounding region with connections to 45 airports across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, reached the impressive milestone on Friday.

To mark the occasion the airline surprised the Wilson family, who flew from Edinburgh to Madrid on Friday, with free easyJet return flights.

The celebration comes after new winter routes were announced from Edinburgh to cities in Finland and Egypt.

EasyJet celebrated its 60m passenger milestone at Edinburgh Airport, the lucky passengers were Mr and Mrs Wilson from Kirkcaldy who won a EasyJet travel voucher.

Flights from Edinburgh to Hurghada, Egypt will launch on 6 November and are set to operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Other new flights to Rovaniemi, Finland will launch on 3 December and are set to operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays.

This summer the airline also welcomed an additional aircraft to its base at Edinburgh Airport, to serve demand from the Scottish capital.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said: “I am delighted to be celebrating flying our 60 millionth passenger at Edinburgh today.

“This is a fantastic milestone for us to reach and clearly shows our continued success and commitment to Scotland since the launch of our first flight 27 years ago between Edinburgh and London Luton.

“Since then Edinburgh has been a key market for easyJet and our investment in more new routes and additional aircraft allows us to serve passengers with more choice, all at great value fares and a warm welcome onboard.

“Thank you to our fantastic customers for choosing to fly with us from Edinburgh

Airport. We remain excited about the future at Edinburgh.”

Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer at Edinburgh Airport said: “This milestone illustrates the fantastic offering easyJet has provided and continues to provide to passengers at Edinburgh Airport, demonstrating the strength of our relationship.

“Its commitment to Edinburgh has led to the arrival of many new routes and destinations to Scotland, allowing passengers more choice and new places to visit-

“Whether it’s the flights it launched to Santorini in the summer, or the new route to visit Santa Claus in Rovaniemi this winter.

“We look forward to working with easyJet to deliver even more new routes and destinations in the years to come, providing excellent options for the next 60m passengers and beyond.”

The airline is operating its largest-ever flying programme from Scotland this summer and is set to operate 6.3m seats to and from Scotland, around a million more than summer 2019.