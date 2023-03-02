Emerging Victorious: What Is an Airline Passenger Entitled to for a Flight Delay or Cancellation?

Flight delays and cancellations can be frustrating and disruptive to travel plans. In such situations, it is crucial for airline passengers to be aware of their entitlements and rights. This article will provide an overview of what airline passengers are entitled to, including compensation, alternative transportation, and accommodation. We will also briefly touch upon such questions as “Why do flights get delayed?” and “What factors determine the compensation sum?”.

Theoretical basis

Flight delays and cancellations are common in air travel. Why do flights get delayed or cancelled? There are various reasons, such as technical issues, weather conditions, staffing problems, and airport congestion.

If the delay was due to reasons within the airline’s control, its passengers have the right to claim delayed flight compensation. For example, these reasons include flight overbooking, flight crew arriving late, and technical issues.

In the European Union, passengers are protected by the EU Passenger Rights Regulation (EC) 261/2004. It requires airlines to provide assistance and compensation to passengers who experience delays or cancellations.

In addition to compensation, airlines must provide passengers with food and drinks, access to communication facilities, and accommodations if necessary. Airlines must also inform passengers of their rights in case of a delay or cancellation.

What compensation can I expect?

In case of a flight disruption, passengers may be entitled to financial compensation and other forms of assistance, such as food and drinks, access to communication and accommodation if necessary.

Be aware that The EU Passenger Rights regulations apply if:

your disrupted flight was from or within the EU or

your flight arrived in the EU and was operated by an EU airline.

For example, you can claim Lufthansa flight delay compensation if your flight was within the EU, departed from the EU or a non-EU country, and landed in the EU, say, in Frankfurt. However, for flights outside the EU, other regulations might apply.

What factors determine the amount of payment?

The amount of compensation that passengers are entitled to under regulations depends on the distance of the flight:

passengers on flights under 1,500 km are entitled to €250;

flights from 1500 km to 3500 km: €400;

flights over 3,500 km: €600.

Passengers can only claim compensation if their flight is cancelled or delayed by more than three hours.

What if the flight is cancelled and you are already at the airport?

If your flight is cancelled and you are at the airport, contact the airline’s customer service desk or representative immediately. Stay calm and polite, and ask for information about the cancellation, alternative flight options, and any compensation or assistance you may be entitled to under the EU Passenger Rights regulations.

If the airline cancelled your flight, they should provide you with alternative transportation options or a refund for your ticket. Keep any documentation related to the cancellation, including your boarding pass and communication with the airline, as this may help with claiming compensation.

Can you receive compensation for a disrupted low-cost flight?

Yes, you can receive compensation for a cancelled or rescheduled low-cost flight under certain circumstances. Low-cost airlines are also bound by the EU Passenger Rights regulations, which provide guidelines for when passengers are entitled to compensation and assistance.

However, low-cost airlines may have different policies and procedures for handling flight cancellations and delays, and it’s always a good idea to review the airline’s specific terms and conditions. Additionally, it’s important to actively claim any compensation you may be entitled to, as airlines may not offer it automatically.

How do I get compensation for flight cancellation?

Here are the steps how to get compensation for a flight cancellation:

Collect all your travel documents, including your boarding pass, e-ticket, and any other relevant documentation related to the cancelled flight. Determine if you are eligible for compensation under the EU Passenger Rights regulations. This will depend on the reason for the cancellation, the length of the delay, and the airline’s policies. Contact the airline and request compensation for the cancelled flight. Be sure to explain the situation clearly and provide relevant documentation. If the airline does not respond or refuses to provide compensation, follow up with them and provide additional documentation or information as needed. If the airline still refuses to provide compensation, contact the national enforcement body in the country where the flight originated. They can provide assistance and support in resolving the issue. If all else fails, you can consider legal action.

Getting compensation for a flight cancellation can be complex and time-consuming. Working with a specialised agency like Skycop can help simplify the process and increase your chances of receiving the compensation you are entitled to.

Final thoughts

Delayed flight compensation is a right that passengers have under the EU Passenger Rights regulations. If you experience a flight delay, cancellation, or other disruption, it’s important to understand your rights and claim any compensation or assistance you may be entitled to. While getting compensation can be complex and time-consuming, it’s essential to be persistent and follow up regularly with the airline and relevant authorities.