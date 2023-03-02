Apartments or Villas? Which is Better to Rent in Dubai?

Dubai’s housing market, in general, can accommodate a wide range of preferences, from opulent high-rise flats to roomy family houses. The city’s expanding population and rising housing demand make it a desirable market for both investors and renters. Some people prefer luxurious and spacious apartments and end up in areas like Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. These areas offer a range of amenities like swimming pools, parks, schools, and hospitals, as well as easy access to supermarkets, eateries, and entertainment options.

There is also a section of people who prefer large but more traditional homes like villas, independent houses, or townhouses. If you are looking for such apartments for rent in Dubai, then you can explore communities such as the Springs, Arabian Ranches, and the Meadows. As a renter, you may be weighing your options and trying to decide which property type would best meet your unique needs. When it comes to the kind of property, people are often confused between villas and apartments. Both of them have their specific set of pros and cons. In this article, we have mentioned some of the factors that will help you decide whether an apartment or villa would be better to rent in Dubai.

But before that, let us briefly describe apartments and villas.

Apartment – An apartment usually refers to a high-rise building designed as a living area in a variety of forms. They are generally installed within a community where all residents share common amenities like gyms, clubhouses, parks, swimming pools, and more. Apartments are located near city centers and thus tend to be the best option for working-class individuals. The rental sum that you have to pay is more affordable for an apartment than a standalone building. However, there is little room for modifying the exterior design, expanding, or rebuilding these kinds of properties.

Villa – A villa is a premium standalone low-rise property with luxurious amenities like swimming pools, recreational centers, an in-house garden, spacious parking, and elegant living spaces. Such properties are known to offer a great deal of customization. It means they are easily adaptable to suit shifting fashions and consumer preferences. The owner of a villa can choose the color, style, and even fittings for their property’s interiors and exterior.

Apartment or Villa – Which is Right for me?

Here are some of the factors to consider when choosing between apartments and villas for rent in Dubai.

Individual preferences – If you like living in an urban area with the hustle and bustle of a city environment, then an apartment is a better choice for you. Villa is suitable for those who prefer living in suburban areas, which are more peaceful than city centers.

Amenities – An apartment is ideal for tenants looking for close proximity to amenities like schools, pharmacies, public transport, malls, supermarkets, gyms, and more. Villas, on the other hand, are comparatively farther from these amenities and offer more privacy.

Affordability – When talking about the costs involved, apartments tend to be more affordable than villas. This is because apartments require fewer amenities and furnishing owing to less space availability, while villas have bigger spaces and require more money for furnishing. Similarly, it would cost less to maintain an apartment than a villa.

Surroundings – If you don’t mind living around people with diverse backgrounds, then an apartment is suitable for you. It offers less privacy, and you may need to share common amenities like swimming pools, gyms, and parks with a variety of other residents. Conversely, villas are often designed for people who like to be surrounded by those who share similar lifestyles. They offer more privacy, and common amenities are usually shared by fewer people.

Transport – As you can infer from the above points, apartments being closer to city centers have easy access to public transport and other amenities. Those who live in villas are more likely to travel a short distance before they reach a nearby mall, cafe, pub, or hospital.

Overall, both apartments and villas have their own set of benefits and limitations. Ultimately, it depends on the tenant’s individual preferences regarding the factors mentioned above that lead to the final choice between the two. You can find the right kind of property at the best deal by exploring various useful real estate mobile applications designed for rental properties in Dubai.

