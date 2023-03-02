Scots charity “in a desperate situation” turns to crowdfunding efforts

A SCOTS charity providing services for older people has set up a crowdfunding campaign as last resort to remain open.

Glasgow Council decided to stop financially helping Food Train, starting next month, leaving the organisation against the ropes.

The Glasgow-based charity, which delivered groceries to over 400 elderly people across the city, is in talks with potential funders.

However, organisers fear their budget will not uphold until they agree on a deal.

Food Train is an award-winning charity (image provided by Message Matters)

Food train manager, Chris Curtis, said: “To say that our members feel let down by councillors is an understatement.

“We know how much they rely on our support and we’re not prepared to walk away without a fight.”

The charity has already reduced its personnel and sold its minibus, but with their operational costs averaging at £400 daily, they argue this will not be enough.

Food Train Chair, Mahdi Hasan, said: “This is a desperate situation. Hundreds of older people across the city need our support.

“I deliver to our clients four days every week and it’s been heartbreaking to see many of them in tears from the anxiety caused by the real danger of our services disappearing.”

Yesterday, volunteers, as the crowdfunding launched, asked: “Who will they turn to if we’re not there?” during their weekly shopping duties at the Morrison in Newlands.

“Time and again in recent weeks, our older members have told us how fearful they are of how they will get food if we are not there to help.

“Many of them have no-one else to whom they can turn.”

Food train has delivered more than 67,000 groceries over the last decade and worked with over 3,000 individuals across Scotland.

Curtis claims “worrying numbers of people” will face nourishing problems if the organisation closes down, especially after Covid boosted the need for their service by 70%.

A situation which would only put further pressure on the health and care system, according to recent data.

A malnourished over-65 citizen costs the NHS nearly £2,000 pounds weekly and just under £700 for the council on residential care costs.

“The economic case is just so blatant,” Hasan commented.

“We know that times are tight for everyone, but any support that people can give would be hugely appreciated.

“Every extra day that we can secure beyond April 1 gives us a greater chance of longer-term survival.”

A petition asking authorities to take action already has 5,000 signatures.