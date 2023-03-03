Scots snapper returns home to showcase biggest photo collection yet

A WORLD-RENOWNED Scots snapper is set to return home next month to showcase his biggest photo collection yet.

More than 20 of David Yarrow’s works will take centre stage on 13 April after the Watson Gallery secured the rights for a one-off exhibition at Edinburgh’s Prestonfield House Hotel.

David’s photographic artworks of some of the world’s most endangered species and his “storytelling” scenes have so far proven attractive to art collectors and investors alike.

Closely followed by investors and art collectors, David’s admirers include international sports stars Harry Kane, Tom Brady, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, and collectors include three past US Presidents – George W Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Born in Glasgow in 1966, David made history at just 20-years-old at the 1986 World Cup Final in Mexico with his iconic image of Argentinian superstar Diego Maradona holding the coveted trophy aloft.

‘The Girl on The Train’, Yarres has worked with well-known models like Cara Delevinge.

Aforementioned golf pro Gary Player recently partnered with Yarrow to honour the 150th anniversary of The Open Championship at St Andrew’s.

They donated all earnings to The Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation which supports vulnerable children.

After establishing a successful sports photography career, Yarrow decided to specialise in the natural world and visual narrative.

His fascination to picture animals in their natural setting has led him to some of the most remote parts of the world where he has snapped lions, tigers, elephants, orangutans, panthers, bears, and bison.

Watson Gallery owner and exhibition partner, Bob Corsie, said: “This promises to be a special night at Prestonfield”

“David will give a presentation and take us through his recollections of how these images were created and the creative process which brought them to life.”

“He is particularly pleased to be playing to a home crowd with this special curation of images brought together for just one day in Edinburgh.”

Bob added: “David’s appeal is his innate ability to capture a significant moment in the natural environment – combined with the skills to tell a multi-layered story which allows the viewer the pleasure of unpicking what is going on in the scene.

Yarrow’s interest in wildlife goes beyond the canvas.

He often uses his painting to raise money for philanthropic and conservation organisations.

Over the last five years, through partnerships with celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, his art has raised over $11 million.

All efforts have led to him to being chosen ambassador and adviser for numerous organisations like Tust Trust and WildArk.

The photographer will also be signing copies of his latest book, Storytelling, at the exhibit on April 13th.

Helped by American celebrity Cindy Crawford, his best-seller has helped raise over $3 million for a children’s cancer care charity.